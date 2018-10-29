HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 was released Monday.

Only one team in last week’s poll lost to a team outside the Top 25, so there wasn’t much change especially considering none of the top nine from last week lost.

This season, I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.

1 – North Dakota State (8-0, 5-0 MVC)

Quarterback Easton Stick threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more as the nation’s top team rolled to a 59-14 win at South Dakota.

2 – Kennesaw State (7-1, 3-0 Big South)

A run of 24-straight points in the first half propelled Kennesaw State to a 28-point win at Charleston Southern for its eighth straight conference win dating back to last season.

3 – James Madison (6-2, 4-1 CAA)

Linebacker Dimitri Holloway’s 18 tackles paced James Madison in its 13-10 win over Stony Brook.

4 – UC Davis (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky)

The Aggies overcame a double-digit deficit at Montana by scoring 46 unanswered points to remain unbeaten in Big Sky play.

5 – South Dakota State (5-2, 3-2 MVC)

Three different South Dakota State receivers caught touchdown passes as the Jackrabbits jumped out to a three-score lead and held on to win at Illinois State.

6 – Elon (5-2, 3-1 CAA)

Off its bye week, Elon has games left against Rhode Island, Towson and Maine.

7 – Weber State (6-2, 4-1 Big Sky)

To win at North Dakota, Weber State scored five offensive touchdowns in the same game for just the second time this season.

8 – Eastern Washington (6-2, 4-1 Big Sky)

Eastern Washington had no problem handling Idaho, but got bad news when the team announced starting quarterback Gage Gubrud would miss the rest of the season with a leg injury.

9 – Colgate (7-0, 4-0 Patriot)

Another week, another shutout for the stingiest defense in the FCS as the Raiders notched their fourth of the year to beat Georgetown, 38-0.

10 – Towson (6-2, 4-1 CAA)

Towson tallied 451 yards of total offense in its loss at Delaware.

11 – Stony Brook (6-3, 4-2 CAA)

Two Joe Carbone interceptions inside James Madison territory hurt the Seawolves in their 3-point loss to the Dukes.

12 – Wofford (6-2, 5-1 Southern)

Four different Wofford rushers tallied more than 50 yards on the ground in its win over Mercer.

13 – Princeton (7-0, 4-0 IVY)

The Tigers lead the country in scoring offense (48.2 points per game) after their 66-0 throttling of Cornell.

14 – Delaware (6-2, 4-1 CAA)

Pat Kehoe’s 3-yard touchdown pass to Vinny Papale with 30 seconds left gave Delaware a 40-36 win over Towson after a back-and-forth contest.

15 – Illinois State (5-3, 3-2 MVC)

A 21-point fourth quarter wasn’t enough for Illinois State to rally after it fell behind South Dakota State 35-7.

16 – McNeese State (6-2, 4-1 Southland)

Gunnar Raborn’s 24-yard fourth quarter field goal was enough to give McNeese State a win over Central Arkansas and allow the Cowboys to control their destiny in the Southland.

17 – Jacksonville State (6-2, 4-1 OVC)

Quarterback Zerrick Cooper threw for three scores and rushed for another in the Gamecocks’ rout of Murray State.

18 – North Dakota (5-3, Independent)

Not even two special teams touchdowns could help North Dakota as its defense yielded 35 points in its loss to Weber State.

19 – Dartmouth (7-0, 4-0 IVY)

For the first time in 15 years, Dartmouth beat Harvard. The Big Green got 183 rushing yards from Jared Gerbino and 117 rushing yards from Rashaad Cooper in the win.

20 – Northern Iowa (4-4, 3-2 MVC)

The Panthers couldn’t follow up their win over South Dakota State with another as they fell at Western Illinois.

21 – East Tennessee State (7-2, 5-1 Southern)

It took three overtimes, but East Tennessee State used a Jacob Slayers 16-yard touchdown run and a Austin Herink 2-yard 2-point conversion run in the final extra period to beat Western Carolina.

22 – Maine (5-3, 4-1 CAA)

Wide receiver Earnest Edwards had six catches for 114 yards and a score in Maine’s bounce-back win over Albany.

23 – Southeast Missouri State (6-2, 4-1 OVC)

Southeast Missouri State posted 587 yards of total offense in its win over UT-Martin.

24 – Rhode Island (5-3, 3-2 CAA)

The Rams held William & Mary to 101 yards of total offense in its victory over the Tribe.

25 – Western Illinois (4-4, 3-2 MVC)

Linebacker Pete Swenson had two sacks and forced a fumble to help Western Illinois upset Northern Iowa.