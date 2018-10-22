My STATS FCS Top 25: Week 8
HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 was released Monday.
There’s a new team behind top-ranked North Dakota State after previously No. 2 South Dakota State was upended by Northern Iowa.
This season, I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.
1 – North Dakota State (7-0, 4-0 MVC)
Lance Dunn scored three rushing touchdowns to help the Bison jump out to a 28-0 lead in their easy win over Illinois State.
2 – Kennesaw State (6-1, 2-0 Big South)
Kennesaw State leads the FCS in rushing offense (377 yards per game) and Owls quarterback Chandler Burks leads the country in rushing touchdowns (17).
3 – James Madison (5-2, 3-1 CAA)
Dukes kicker Ethan Ratke leads the country in field goals (14).
4 – UC Davis (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky)
A 31-point second quarter propelled UC Davis to a blowout road victory at Cal Poly.
5 – Elon (5-2, 3-1 CAA)
Starting quarterback Davis Cheek (ACL) is shelved for the season, but Elon returned to its winning ways with a win over Richmond behind backup Jalen Greene, who threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another.
6 – South Dakota State (4-2, 3-2 MVC)
Two Taryn Christion interceptions plagued South Dakota State in its loss at Northern Iowa.
7 – Weber State (5-2, 4-1 Big Sky)
Treshawn Garrett had three rushing touchdowns as Weber State beat Montana State.
8 – Eastern Washington (5-2, 3-1 Big Sky)
Off their bye week, Eastern Washington will try to get back on track against Idaho this Saturday.
9 – Towson (6-1, 4-0 CAA)
With a 56-28 win over Albany, Towson scored at least 44 points in four of its first six contests against FCS competition.
10 – Colgate (6-0, 3-0 Patriot)
Colgate has given up just two touchdowns all season long and lead the FCS in total defense (3.8 points per game).
11 – Illinois State (5-2, 2-2 MVC)
Illinois State didn’t get on the scoreboard until 1:38 left in the third quarter at North Dakota State, and by then it was too late.
12 – Stony Brook (6-2, 4-1 CAA)
Donald Liotine and Jordan Gowins each rushed for more than 100 yards as Stony Brook pummeled Rhode Island.
13 – Wofford (5-2, 4-1 Southern)
Wofford sacked East Tennessee State quarterback Austin Herink four times and forced him to throw two interceptions in the Terriers win.
14 – Northern Iowa (4-3, 3-1 MVC)
Xavior Williams’ 30-yard interception return for a touchdown with 23 seconds to play sealed Northern Iowa’s upset win over South Dakota State.
15 – Princeton (6-0, 3-0 IVY)
A 19-point fourth quarter helped Princeton survive at Harvard.
16 – North Dakota (5-2, Independent)
The 480 rushing yards for the Fighting Hawks were plenty in their 41-15 romp of Sacramento State.
17 – Jacksonville State (5-2, 3-1 OVC)
Jacksonville State’s record-setting Ohio Valley Conference winning streak came to end at 36 games when the Gamecocks lost at Southeast Missouri State this past Saturday.
18 – McNeese State (5-2, 4-1 Southland)
Incarnate Word started fast and McNeese State never recovered as the Cowboys suffered their first loss to an FCS opponent this season this past Saturday.
19 – Delaware (5-2, 3-1 CAA)
Delaware backed up its upset win over Elon with a thrashing of New Hampshire capped by Nassir Adderly’s 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
20 – Dartmouth (6-0, 3-0 CAA)
Two interceptions from Isiah Swann helped Dartmouth get by Columbia.
21 – Central Arkansas (5-2, 4-1 Southland)
Luke Hales threw for five touchdowns as the Bears cruised past Northwestern State.
22 – East Tennessee State (6-2, 4-1 Southern)
Two interceptions thrown on offense and allowing 295 rushing yards on defense derailed East Tennessee State’s chances at Wofford.
23 – Southeast Missouri State (5-2, 3-1 OVC)
Southeast Missouri State forced five turnovers in its stunning win over Jacksonville State.
24 – Maine (4-3, 3-1 CAA)
Chris Ferguson’s three thrown interceptions hurt Maine in a surprising loss at struggling William & Mary.
25 – Chattanooga (5-2, 3-2 Southern)
Off its bye week, the Mocs will host VMI this Saturday.