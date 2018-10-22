HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 was released Monday.

There’s a new team behind top-ranked North Dakota State after previously No. 2 South Dakota State was upended by Northern Iowa.

To see the full STATS FCS Top 25, click here.

This season, I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.

1 – North Dakota State (7-0, 4-0 MVC)

Lance Dunn scored three rushing touchdowns to help the Bison jump out to a 28-0 lead in their easy win over Illinois State.

2 – Kennesaw State (6-1, 2-0 Big South)

Kennesaw State leads the FCS in rushing offense (377 yards per game) and Owls quarterback Chandler Burks leads the country in rushing touchdowns (17).

3 – James Madison (5-2, 3-1 CAA)

Dukes kicker Ethan Ratke leads the country in field goals (14).

4 – UC Davis (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky)

A 31-point second quarter propelled UC Davis to a blowout road victory at Cal Poly.

5 – Elon (5-2, 3-1 CAA)

Starting quarterback Davis Cheek (ACL) is shelved for the season, but Elon returned to its winning ways with a win over Richmond behind backup Jalen Greene, who threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another.

6 – South Dakota State (4-2, 3-2 MVC)

Two Taryn Christion interceptions plagued South Dakota State in its loss at Northern Iowa.

7 – Weber State (5-2, 4-1 Big Sky)

Treshawn Garrett had three rushing touchdowns as Weber State beat Montana State.

8 – Eastern Washington (5-2, 3-1 Big Sky)

Off their bye week, Eastern Washington will try to get back on track against Idaho this Saturday.

9 – Towson (6-1, 4-0 CAA)

With a 56-28 win over Albany, Towson scored at least 44 points in four of its first six contests against FCS competition.

10 – Colgate (6-0, 3-0 Patriot)

Colgate has given up just two touchdowns all season long and lead the FCS in total defense (3.8 points per game).

11 – Illinois State (5-2, 2-2 MVC)

Illinois State didn’t get on the scoreboard until 1:38 left in the third quarter at North Dakota State, and by then it was too late.

12 – Stony Brook (6-2, 4-1 CAA)

Donald Liotine and Jordan Gowins each rushed for more than 100 yards as Stony Brook pummeled Rhode Island.

13 – Wofford (5-2, 4-1 Southern)

Wofford sacked East Tennessee State quarterback Austin Herink four times and forced him to throw two interceptions in the Terriers win.

14 – Northern Iowa (4-3, 3-1 MVC)

Xavior Williams’ 30-yard interception return for a touchdown with 23 seconds to play sealed Northern Iowa’s upset win over South Dakota State.

15 – Princeton (6-0, 3-0 IVY)

A 19-point fourth quarter helped Princeton survive at Harvard.

16 – North Dakota (5-2, Independent)

The 480 rushing yards for the Fighting Hawks were plenty in their 41-15 romp of Sacramento State.

17 – Jacksonville State (5-2, 3-1 OVC)

Jacksonville State’s record-setting Ohio Valley Conference winning streak came to end at 36 games when the Gamecocks lost at Southeast Missouri State this past Saturday.

18 – McNeese State (5-2, 4-1 Southland)

Incarnate Word started fast and McNeese State never recovered as the Cowboys suffered their first loss to an FCS opponent this season this past Saturday.

19 – Delaware (5-2, 3-1 CAA)

Delaware backed up its upset win over Elon with a thrashing of New Hampshire capped by Nassir Adderly’s 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

20 – Dartmouth (6-0, 3-0 CAA)

Two interceptions from Isiah Swann helped Dartmouth get by Columbia.

21 – Central Arkansas (5-2, 4-1 Southland)

Luke Hales threw for five touchdowns as the Bears cruised past Northwestern State.

22 – East Tennessee State (6-2, 4-1 Southern)

Two interceptions thrown on offense and allowing 295 rushing yards on defense derailed East Tennessee State’s chances at Wofford.

23 – Southeast Missouri State (5-2, 3-1 OVC)

Southeast Missouri State forced five turnovers in its stunning win over Jacksonville State.

24 – Maine (4-3, 3-1 CAA)

Chris Ferguson’s three thrown interceptions hurt Maine in a surprising loss at struggling William & Mary.

25 – Chattanooga (5-2, 3-2 Southern)

Off its bye week, the Mocs will host VMI this Saturday.