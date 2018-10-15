HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 was released Monday.

And there’s significant changes as three teams in last week’s top six were beaten this past Saturday.

This season, I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.

1 – North Dakota State (6-0, 3-0 MVC)

The Bison forced five turnovers and linebacker Dan Marlette scored on a 38-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in their win over Western Illinois.

2 – South Dakota State (4-1, 3-1 MVC)

Quarterback Taryn Christion had two fourth-quarter rushing scores as South Dakota State pulled away from Youngstown State.

3 – Kennesaw State (6-1, 2-0 Big South)

Three more rushing touchdowns for quarterback Chandler Burks in the Owls’ win over Gardner-Webb pushed him to an FCS-leading 17 scores on the ground for the season.

4 – James Madison (5-2, 3-1 CAA)

D’Angelo Amos had punt return touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to help James Madison blank Villanova for a 37-0 victory.

5 – Illinois State (5-1, 2-1 MVC)

Seven different players scored touchdowns as Illinois State blew out Southern Illinois.

6 – Elon (4-2, 2-1 CAA)

With running back Malcolm Summers out and quarterback Davis Cheek injured during the first half, Elon couldn’t replicate the same success in a loss at Delaware as it could the week before when it won at James Madison.

7 – Eastern Washington (5-2, 3-1 Big Sky)

The Eagles managed just 247 yards of total offense and two field goals in their surprising loss to Weber State.

8 – UC Davis (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky)

UC Davis needed overtime, but continued its winning ways when Ulonzo Gilliam’s 4-yard touchdown run gave the Aggies the victory over Idaho State.

9 – McNeese State (5-1, 4-0 Southland)

McNeese State was off this past weekend and will play at Incarnate Word on Saturday.

10 – Jacksonville State (5-1, 3-0 OVC)

Wide receiver Josh Pearson had eight catches for 137 yards and three touchdowns as the Gamecocks blew past Eastern Illinois.

11 – Weber State (4-2, 3-1 Big Sky)

The Wildcats held Eastern Washington to just 62 rushing yards in their win over the Eagles.

12 – Towson (5-1, 3-0 CAA)

Trailing at halftime, the Tigers scored 19 unanswered points in the final 30 minutes to beat William & Mary.

13 – Wofford (4-2, 3-1 Southern)

Wofford started slow and never could recover in its loss to upset-minded Furman.

14 – Maine (4-2, 3-0 CAA)

The Black Bears got a game-winning field goal as time expired from kicker Kenny Doak for a second-straight week as Maine earned a road win at Rhode Island.

15 – Colgate (6-0, 3-0 Patriot)

Colgate has notched three shutouts and hasn’t given up a touchdown since Week 1.

16 – Stony Brook (5-2, 3-1 CAA)

Two defensive touchdowns – an interception return for TJ Morris and a return on a fumble recovery for Shayne Lawless – helped Stony Brook cruise past New Hampshire.

17 – Rhode Island (4-2, 2-1 CAA)

Even without starting quarterback JaJuan Lawson, Rhode Island had a shot to beat Maine until a last-second field goal doomed the Rams.

18 – Princeton (5-0, 2-0 IVY)

Princeton is averaging 52 points per game and 596.8 total yards per game.

19 – Sam Houston State (4-2, 3-1 Southland)

Wide receiver Davion Davis caught four touchdown passes to help Sam Houston State rally past Northwestern State.

20 – East Tennessee State (6-1, 4-0 Southern)

First-year coach Randy Sanders has East Tennessee State in position to win the SoCon outright.

21 – Missouri State (4-2, 2-1 MVC)

Peyton Huslig’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Lorenzo Thomas gave Missouri State the go-ahead score with 16 seconds left in its win over Indiana State.

22 – Central Arkansas (4-2, 3-1 Southland)

A run of 17 straight points from the third quarter into the fourth aided Central Arkansas in its road victory at Stephen F. Austin.

23 – North Dakota (4-2)

Quarterback Nate Ketteringham’s four touchdown passes helped North Dakota build a 41-0 lead in its easy win over Montana.

24 – Chattanooga (5-2, 3-2 Southern)

After back-to-back losses, Chattanooga needed its 26-6 win over Western Carolina this past Saturday.

25 – Delaware (4-2, 2-1 CAA)

Two fourth-quarter touchdowns helped Delaware beat Elon for its win over a Top Five team since 2010.