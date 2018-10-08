HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 was released Monday.

And there’s a shakeup following losses for seven ranked teams, including previously No. 2 James Madison, this past Saturday.

This season, I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.

1 – North Dakota State (5-0, 2-0 MVC)

Quarterback Easton Stick accounted for six touchdowns, and a 28-point fourth quarter helped the Bison squash any chance of Northern Iowa pulling an upset in Cedar Falls.

2 – Eastern Washington (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky)

No Gage Gubrud, no problem for Eastern Washington. Backup quarterback signal-caller Eric Barriere rushed for two scores and threw for another as the Eagles trounced Southern Utah.

3 – Kennesaw State (5-0, 1-0 Big South)

Kennesaw State rushed for 485 yards, but the Owls’ defense was good, too. In its shutout of Presbyterian, the unit had an interception, a fumble recovery, two sacks and held the Blue Hose to 18 rushing yards.

4 – South Dakota State (3-1, 2-1 MVC)

The Jackrabbits needed overtime, but got a 2-yard touchdown run from Isaac Wallace to beat Indiana State.

5 – Elon (4-1, 2-0 CAA)

Elon outplayed James Madison from start to finish. The Phoenix had more total yards, didn’t turn the ball over and put together a 74-yard drive in the final four minutes to beat the Dukes.

6 – James Madison (4-2, 2-1 CAA)

The Dukes had their 19-game home winning streak and stretch of 22 straight victories against CAA foes ended with the loss to Elon.

7 – Wofford (4-1, 3-0 Southern)

Joe Newman had two rushing touchdowns and Wofford used a strong second half to earn a SoCon win over Chattanooga.

8 – McNeese State (5-1, 4-0 Southland)

A 74-yard punt return for a touchdown from Cyron Sutton enabled McNeese State to survive Abilene Christian.

9 – Illinois State (4-1, 1-1 MVC)

Illinois State earned a bounce back victory with a 21-point fourth quarter to win at home over Western Illinois.

10 – UC Davis (4-1, 2-0 Big Sky)

The Aggies have scored at least 44 points in their four wins this season.

11 – Jacksonville State (4-1, 3-0 OVC)

This past Saturday, it was a blowout win for the Gamecocks, who likely won’t be tested until their regular-season finale against Kennesaw State.

12 – Towson (4-1, 2-0 CAA)

In wins over Villanova, The Citadel and Stony Brook over the last three weeks, Tigers quarterback Tom Flacco has combine to throw for 892 yards and nine touchdowns.

13 – Weber State (3-2, 1-1 Big Sky)

Weber State gave the ball away five times during its loss at Northern Arizona.

14 – Rhode Island (4-1, 2-0 CAA)

The Governor’s Cup belongs to the Rams after their dominating 48-0 romp of rival Brown. Backup quarterback Vito Priore threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns.

15 – North Carolina A&T (5-1, 2-0 MEAC)

Another easy win in MEAC play for North Carolina A&T has the Aggies at 5-1 on the season.

16 – Nicholls State (4-2, 3-1 Southland)

Former Last Chance U star Ronald Ollie had 1.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in Nicholls State’s win over Northwestern State.

17 – Stony Brook (4-2, 2-1 CAA)

The duo of Jordan Gowins and Donald Liotine had compiled three games with 100 rushing yards apiece, but on Saturday neither had more than 47 yards in the Seawolves’ loss to Towson.

18 – Montana (4-2, 2-1 Big Sky)

Portland State’s 52-yard field goal with four seconds to play gave the Vikings a stunning win at Montana.

19 – Princeton (4-0, 1-0 IVY)

John Lovett threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another in the Tigers’ easy win over Lehigh.

20 – Sam Houston State (3-2, 2-1 Southland)

Sam Houston State had its best offensive game yet, tallying 54 points and 500 total yards to beat Stephen F. Austin.

21 – Maine (3-2, 2-0 CAA)

It wasn’t pretty, but Kenny Doak’s 52-yard field goal gave Maine a win over Villanova as time expired.

22 – Colgate (5-0, 3-0 Patriot)

Colgate has allowed six points in its last four games.

23 – Missouri State (3-2, 2-1 MVC)

Missouri State was outscored 18-7 in the second half of its loss to South Dakota.

24 – Central Arkansas (3-2, 2-1 Southland)

The Bears had four touchdown passes longer than 30 yards in their win over Houston Baptist.

25 – Chattanooga (4-2, 2-2 Southern)

Since their 4-0 start, the Mocs have dropped league games to East Tennessee State and Wofford.