HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 was released Monday.

Facing its respective rivals this past weekend both top-ranked North Dakota State and No. 2 James Madison earned victories.



To see the full STATS FCS Top 25, click here.



This season, I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.

1 – North Dakota State – (4-0, 1-0 MVC)

Bison wide receiver Darrius Shepherd had five catches for 118 yards and a score to help North Dakota State reclaim the Dakota Marker in its 21-17 win over South Dakota State.

2 – James Madison – (4-1, 2-0 CAA)

James Madison has outscored its last four opponents 204 to 17 and its 63-10 rout of rival Richmond was the largest-margin victory in the 36-year series between the two schools.

3 – Kennesaw State – (4-1, 0-0 Big South)

The Owls held Samford to 272 yards of total offense and didn’t allow the Bulldogs to score a touchdown until the 1:33 mark.

4 – South Dakota State – (2-1, 0-1 MVC)

South Dakota State converted just three times in 12 third-down situations during its loss at North Dakota State.

5 – Eastern Washington – (4-1, 2-0 Big Sky)

After a back-and-forth first quarter, Eastern Washington used a run of 20 straight points to separate from Montana State for a win in Bozeman.

6 – Weber State – (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky)

The Wildcats were on a bye and have had an extra week to prep for Northern Arizona.

7 – Wofford – (3-1, 2-0 Southern)

Wofford rushed for 490 yards in its easy win over Gardner-Webb.

8 – Elon – (3-1, 1-0 CAA)

Elon defensive back Greg Liggs Jr. had two interceptions to help the Phoenix handle New Hampshire.

9 – McNeese State – (4-1, 3-0 Southland)

Through the first month of the season, McNeese State was the most consistent team in the Southland – earning league victories over Houston Baptist, Nicholls State and Stephen F. Austin.

10 – Stony Brook – (4-1, 2-0 CAA)

Seawovles quarterback Joe Carbone threw three touchdowns to help Stony Brook rally from a 21-point deficit to beat Villanova.

11 – Illinois State – (3-1, 0-1 MVC)

Illinois State was shutout in the first half of its loss at Missouri State and could never recover.

12 – Montana – (4-1, 2-0 Big Sky)

The Grizzlies forced Cal Poly into two first-quarter turnovers and scored touchdowns off both of them in their 48-28 win.

13 – UC Davis – (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky)

UC Davis tallied 24 straight points to open the game en route of its 44-21 victory over Idaho.

14 – Jacksonville State – (3-1, 1-0 OVC)

The Gamecocks continued Ohio Valley Conference dominance, winning their 34th consecutive league game by beating Austin Peay, 48-32.

15 – North Carolina A&T – (4-1, 1-0 MEAC)

Trailing 16-3, North Carolina A&T rallied for a 31-16 win over South Carolina State and to bounce back from its loss last week to lowly Morgan State.

16 – Rhode Island – (4-1, 2-0 CAA)

Interceptions for safety D.J. Stewart and linebacker Justin Hogan inside the final 3:30 helped Rhode Island hang on and beat Harvard after starting quarterback JaJuan Lawson was hurt late in the first half.

17 – Villanova – (3-2, 0-2 CAA)

In their two Colonial Athletic Association games this season, the Wildcats have blown double-digit leads.

18 – Western Illinois – (2-2, 1-0 MVC)

Leathernecks quarterback Sean McGuire threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns without an interception to boost Western Illinois in its win over Youngstown State.

19 – Chattanooga – (4-1, 2-1 Southern)

Chattanooga was held to 49 rushing yards in its first loss of the season at East Tennessee State.

20 – Towson – (3-1, 1-0 CAA)

Towson has scored at least 36 points in its three contests against FCS competiton.

21 – Nicholls State (3-2, 2-1 Southland)

Colonels quarterback Chase Fourcade threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more in his team’s lopsided win over Lamar.

22 – Princeton (3-0, 1-0 IVY)

The Tigers are outscoring their opponents 146 to 26 through three games

23 – Missouri State (3-1, 1-0 MVC)

Missouri State needed Darius Joseph’s field-goal block in the final seconds to secure a win over Illinois State.

24 – Maine (2-2, 1-0 CAA)

Without starting quarterback Chris Ferguson, Maine didn’t look like the same team as Yale blew out the Black Bears

25 – Sam Houston State (2-2, 1-1 Southland)

Sam Houston State needed overtime, but earned a bounce back win over Central Arkansas.