My STATS FCS Top 25: Week 4
HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 was released Monday.
Most top teams took care of business this past weekend with the exception for North Carolina A&T, which dropped from No. 4 to No. 12.
To see the full STATS FCS Top 25, click here.
This season, I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.
1 – North Dakota State – (3-0)
Bison quarterback Easton Stick accounted for four touchdowns as North Dakota State cruised past Delaware.
2 – James Madison – (3-1)
For the second time in as many weeks, James Madison cornerback Jimmy Moreland returned an interception for a touchdown to lead the Dukes in a shutout win over William & Mary.
3 – Kennesaw State – (3-1)
Kennesaw State created four turnovers and rushed for 339 yards in its blowout win over Division II Clark Atlanta.
4 – South Dakota State (2-0)
After this past Saturday off, South Dakota State is back in action this week with a rivalry contest at North Dakota State.
5 – Eastern Washington (3-1)
Typically pass-happy Eastern Washington showed it capable of running the ball well, too, as it rushed for 441 yards and six touchdowns in a 70-17 win over Cal Poly.
6 – Weber State (3-1)
The Wildcats’ 45 points in their win against Northern Colorado were the most they’ve scored in a game this season.
7 – Maine (2-1)
With one FBS win already under its belt, Maine’s loss at Central Michigan doesn’t hurt the Black Bears.
8 – Illinois State (3-0)
Behind James Robinson’s 184 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Illinois State notched its sixth win ever over an FBS foe by downing Colorado State, 35-19.
9 – Wofford (2-1)
Wofford has this past weekend off, and plays again this Saturday at Gardner-Webb.
10 – Elon (2-1)
A 21-point third quarter erased a 12-point deficit and boosted Elon to a 31-22 road win at Charleston Southern.
11 – McNeese State (3-1)
McNeese State held a 3-0 lead after one quarter at FBS BYU, but the Cougars scored 30 straight points to win.
12 – Montana (3-1)
Grizzlies quarterback Dalton Sneed ran for 206 yards and three scores to push Montana past Sacramento State.
13 – Villanova (3-1)
After falling to Towson in Week 3, Villanova bounced back with an easy win over Bucknell sparked by a 28-point opening quarter.
14 – UC Davis (3-1)
In three of its four games, UC Davis has scored at least 44 points including this past Saturday’s win over Idaho.
15 – Stony Brook (3-1)
Stony Brook scored a defensive touchdown for the third straight week as defensive back Gavin Heslop had an 87-yard fumble recovery.
16 – Chattanooga (4-0)
The Mocs have won their last three by 10 points or fewer but remain unbeaten with two SoCon wins.
17 – North Carolina A&T (3-1)
What a disappointment for North Carolina A&T – the Aggies were beaten 16-13 by lowly Morgan State.
18 – Jacksonville State (2-1)
Zion Webb rushed for two touchdowns and Josh Pearson hauled in two touchdown catches as the Gamecocks beat Tennessee Tech.
19 – Central Arkansas (2-1)
Central Arkansas was off this past weekend, so the Bears have had an extra week to prep for Sam Houston State.
20 – Rhode Island (2-1)
After its bye week, Rhode Island plays its first non-conference FCS game at Harvard on Friday.
21 – Montana State (3-1)
Troy Anderson rushed 211 yards and Isaiah Ifanse rushed for 100 yards as Montana State won a shootout at Portland State.
22 – Nicholls State (2-2)
The Colonels held Sam Houston State to 53 rushing yards on 30 carries in their first win over the Bearkats since 2005.
23 – Western Illinois (1-2)
Western Illinois had this past Saturday off and will play this Saturday against Youngstown State.
24 – Towson (2-1)
Off its upset win over Villanova, the Tigers will have had two weeks to prepare for The Citadel when the Bulldogs travel to Baltimore this weekend.
25 – Princeton (2-0)
Princeton tallied 615 total yards of offense as quarterback John Lovett threw for five touchdowns to help the Tigers blow past instate foe Monmouth.