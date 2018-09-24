HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 was released Monday.

Most top teams took care of business this past weekend with the exception for North Carolina A&T, which dropped from No. 4 to No. 12.

This season, I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.

1 – North Dakota State – (3-0)

Bison quarterback Easton Stick accounted for four touchdowns as North Dakota State cruised past Delaware.

2 – James Madison – (3-1)

For the second time in as many weeks, James Madison cornerback Jimmy Moreland returned an interception for a touchdown to lead the Dukes in a shutout win over William & Mary.

3 – Kennesaw State – (3-1)

Kennesaw State created four turnovers and rushed for 339 yards in its blowout win over Division II Clark Atlanta.

4 – South Dakota State (2-0)

After this past Saturday off, South Dakota State is back in action this week with a rivalry contest at North Dakota State.

5 – Eastern Washington (3-1)

Typically pass-happy Eastern Washington showed it capable of running the ball well, too, as it rushed for 441 yards and six touchdowns in a 70-17 win over Cal Poly.

6 – Weber State (3-1)

The Wildcats’ 45 points in their win against Northern Colorado were the most they’ve scored in a game this season.

7 – Maine (2-1)

With one FBS win already under its belt, Maine’s loss at Central Michigan doesn’t hurt the Black Bears.

8 – Illinois State (3-0)

Behind James Robinson’s 184 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Illinois State notched its sixth win ever over an FBS foe by downing Colorado State, 35-19.

9 – Wofford (2-1)

Wofford has this past weekend off, and plays again this Saturday at Gardner-Webb.

10 – Elon (2-1)

A 21-point third quarter erased a 12-point deficit and boosted Elon to a 31-22 road win at Charleston Southern.

11 – McNeese State (3-1)

McNeese State held a 3-0 lead after one quarter at FBS BYU, but the Cougars scored 30 straight points to win.

12 – Montana (3-1)

Grizzlies quarterback Dalton Sneed ran for 206 yards and three scores to push Montana past Sacramento State.

13 – Villanova (3-1)

After falling to Towson in Week 3, Villanova bounced back with an easy win over Bucknell sparked by a 28-point opening quarter.

14 – UC Davis (3-1)

In three of its four games, UC Davis has scored at least 44 points including this past Saturday’s win over Idaho.

15 – Stony Brook (3-1)

Stony Brook scored a defensive touchdown for the third straight week as defensive back Gavin Heslop had an 87-yard fumble recovery.

16 – Chattanooga (4-0)

The Mocs have won their last three by 10 points or fewer but remain unbeaten with two SoCon wins.

17 – North Carolina A&T (3-1)

What a disappointment for North Carolina A&T – the Aggies were beaten 16-13 by lowly Morgan State.

18 – Jacksonville State (2-1)

Zion Webb rushed for two touchdowns and Josh Pearson hauled in two touchdown catches as the Gamecocks beat Tennessee Tech.

19 – Central Arkansas (2-1)

Central Arkansas was off this past weekend, so the Bears have had an extra week to prep for Sam Houston State.

20 – Rhode Island (2-1)

After its bye week, Rhode Island plays its first non-conference FCS game at Harvard on Friday.

21 – Montana State (3-1)

Troy Anderson rushed 211 yards and Isaiah Ifanse rushed for 100 yards as Montana State won a shootout at Portland State.

22 – Nicholls State (2-2)

The Colonels held Sam Houston State to 53 rushing yards on 30 carries in their first win over the Bearkats since 2005.

23 – Western Illinois (1-2)

Western Illinois had this past Saturday off and will play this Saturday against Youngstown State.

24 – Towson (2-1)

Off its upset win over Villanova, the Tigers will have had two weeks to prepare for The Citadel when the Bulldogs travel to Baltimore this weekend.

25 – Princeton (2-0)

Princeton tallied 615 total yards of offense as quarterback John Lovett threw for five touchdowns to help the Tigers blow past instate foe Monmouth.