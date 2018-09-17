HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 was released Monday.

With some Week 2 upsets, McNeese State moved up to No. 9 while Villanova and Samford slipped down to No. 15 and No. 17 in the rankings respectively.

This season, I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.

1 – North Dakota State (2-0)

The Bison defense was dominant, holding North Alabama to 210 yards of total offense while recording four sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

2 – James Madison (2-1)

James Madison running back Marcus Marshall had 134 all-purpose yards, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown on only seven touches to help the Dukes roll past Robert Morris.

3 – Kennesaw State (2-1)

Owls quarterback Chandler Burks rushed for three touchdowns and threw for one in Kennesaw State’s easy win over Alabama State.

4 – South Dakota State (2-0)

After scoring 90 points and rolling up 926 yards of total offense, South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier said he apologized to Arkansas-Pine Bluff for not managing the game more respectfully.

5 – North Carolina A&T (3-0)

The Aggies had a bye week following its 3-0 start.

6 – Eastern Washington (2-1)

Eastern Washington quarterback Gage Gubrud threw for three touchdowns, but also threw interceptions in the Eagles’ loss at FBS Washington State.

7 – Maine (2-0)

The Black Bears were on a bye week after wins over New Hampshire and FBS Western Kentucky.

8 – Weber State (2-1)

Linebacker Landon Stice’s 28-yard return for a touchdown on a fumble recovery highlighted the Wildcats’ strong defensive effort to beat South Dakota.

9 – Wofford (2-1)

A Wyoming touchdown with 17 seconds to play prevented Wofford from notching a win over an FBS foe.

10 – Elon (1-1)

The Phoenix had their game against William & Mary postponed due to Hurricane Florence.

11 – McNeese State (3-0)

McNeese State led by as many as 17 in its win over ranked Nicholls State.

12 – Montana (2-1)

The Grizzlies had an 18-point first quarter, but managed just nine points over the last three and fell at Western Illinois.

13 – Illinois State (2-0)

Quarterback Brady Davis threw for four scores in Illinois State’s romp of Eastern Illinois.

14 – Villanova (2-1)

Villanova’s 14-0 lead didn’t last as Towson pulled an upset by scoring 35 straight points to top the Wildcats in Philadelphia.

15 – Samford (1-2)

The Bulldogs gave up 470 total yards of offense in its loss to Mercer.

16 – Stony Brook (2-1)

Stony Brook netted its third interception for a touchdown this year when defensive tackle Jordan Scarbrough had a 25-yard pick six in the opening minutes of the Seawolves’ win over Fordham.

17 – UC Davis (2-1)

No harm in falling at FBS Stanford.

18 – Jacksonville State (1-1)

Jacksonville State already had its second bye week of the season after dismantling Mississippi Valley State the week before.

19 – Sacramento State (2-1)

Two fourth-quarter touchdowns helped Sacramento State rally for a win at Northern Colorado.

20 – North Dakota (2-1)

Noah Wanzek’s 8-yard touchdown catch with 4:44 to play gave North Dakota a road victory at previously No. 5 Sam Houston State.

21 – Western Illinois (2-1)

In the final six minutes, Steve McShane’s punt return for a touchdown and his touchdown catch gave Western Illinois a win over Montana.

22 – Central Arkansas (2-1)

Quarterback Breylin Smith threw three touchdowns of 40 or more yards and in the Bears’ win at Southeastern Louisiana.

23 – Rhode Island (2-1)

The good was Rhode Island quarterback JaJuan Lawson accounted for six touchdowns as the Rams put up 550 total yards and 49 points at FBS UConn. The bad was URI’s defense allowed 573 yards and 56 points.

24 – Austin Peay (2-1)

Austin Peay had a 22-point first quarter, 21-point second quarter and 21-point fourth quarter in a blowout win over Morehead State.

25 – Delaware (2-1)

Quarterback Pat Kehoe threw for a touchdown and ran for one in the Blue Hens’ win over Cornell.