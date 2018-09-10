HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 was released Monday.

None of the top eight teams in last week’s poll lost, but Maine’s win over FBS Western Kentucky has the Black Bears climbing to No. 17 this week. James Madison stayed put at No. 2.



This season, I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.

1 – North Dakota State (1-0)

An early bye week gives the Bison extra time to prepare for North Alabama.

2 – James Madison (1-1)

A thunder-and-lightning shortened contest resulted in a 17-0 one-quarter win for James Madison at Norfolk State as the Dukes recorded a punt-return touchdown from D’Angelo Amos and an interception from Jimmy Moreland to highlight the strange victory.

3 – Kennesaw State (1-1)

Kennesaw State rushed for 507 yards and seven touchdowns as it cruised at Tennessee Tech. That option offense is going to provide a challenge for any defense it matches up with this season.

4 – Eastern Washington (2-0)

Quarterback Gage Gubrud threw for four touchdowns as Eastern Washington picked up a Top 25 road win.

5 – South Dakota State (1-0)

An extra week of waiting for the opener was worth it for the Jackrabbits, quarterback Taryn Christion and wide receiver Cade Johnson. Christion and Johnson connected four times for touchdowns in South Dakota State’s romp of Montana State.

6 – Villanova (2-0)

The Wildcats defense held Lehigh to 32 rushing yards on 24 attempts while also recording two sacks and an interception this past Saturday.

7 – North Carolina A&T (3-0)

A couple of FBS transfers, Antoine Wilder (South Carolina) and Jah-Maine Martin (Coastal Carolina) helped North Carolina A&T to its third win. Wilder had an interception and Martin rushed for 93 yards and two scores to help the Aggies beat Gardner-Webb.

8 – Samford (1-1)

Samford nearly pulled the upset at FBS Florida State, leading the Seminoles by five with less than eight minutes to play, but FSU scored twice in the final four minutes.

9 – Montana (2-0)

Seven sacks were plenty for the Grizzlies in their drubbing of Drake.

10 – Maine (2-0)

Rallying from a 21-0 first-quarter deficit to win at FBS Western Kentucky shows just how tough of an out Maine will be this season.

11 – Weber State (1-1)

A road victory at Cal Poly was a nice bounce back for Weber State after falling at FBS Utah in Week 1.

12 – Wofford (2-0)

Five different rushers averaged better than 10 yards per carry for Wofford in the Terriers’ win over VMI.

13 – Northern Arizona (1-1)

Not only did Northern Arizona drop a tough decision to Eastern Washington, but Lumberjacks quarterback Case Cookus also left with an injury and his status moving forward is still unknown.

14 – Elon (1-1)

Furman sent Elon home in the opening round of the FCS playoffs last year, and the Phoenix gave the Paladins a wrath of revenge this past Saturday, earning a 45-7 win.

15 – Sam Houston State (1-0)

Remus Bulmer’s 9-yard touchdown run with 1:02 to play secured a victory over Prairie View A&M for Sam Houston State.

16 – UC Davis (2-0)

Coach Dan Hawkins’ squad backed up their win over FBS San Jose State by whipping San Diego, 54-21. Freshman running back Ulonzo Gilliam, who has five rushing scores in two games, is becoming a nice compliment to wide receiver Keelan Doss.

17 – Jacksonville State (1-1)

Jacksonville State took its season-opening loss frustrations out on Mississippi Valley State with a 71-0 demolishing.

18 – Nicholls State (1-1)

It’s difficult to win FBS games in back-to-back weeks for FCS teams. Nicholls State couldn’t hang with Tulane after the win over Kansas in Week 1.

19 – Illinois State (2-0)

Illinois State receiver Spencer Schnell had eight catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns in an easy win over Eastern Illinois.

20 – McNeese State (2-0)

The Cowboys forced five turnovers to beat Houston Baptist.

21 – Stony Brook (1-1)

Running backs Jordan Gowins and Donald Liotine each rushed for more than 100 yards as Stony Brook topped Bryant.

22 – Sacramento State (1-1)

Sacramento State led by one point with less than five minutes to play at FBS San Diego State, but couldn’t hold the lead.

23 – Rhode Island (2-0)

Two Colonial Athletic Association wins in the first two weeks have the Rams looking like much-improved team.

24 – Northern Iowa (0-1)

A trip to FBS Iowa is tough, but at least Northern Iowa gets to do it off a bye week.

25 – Austin Peay (1-1)

Austin Peay allowed just 179 yards of total offense to blank Presbyterian, 24-0.