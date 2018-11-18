HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 was released Sunday.

Kennesaw State’s thrilling win in five overtimes over Jacksonville State highlighted the action on the final Saturday of the regular season.

To see the full STATS FCS Top 25, click here.

This season, I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.

1 – North Dakota State (11-0, 8-0 MVC)

The Bison capped a perfect regular season by tallying 663 yards of total offense in their 65-17 blowout win over Southern Illinois.

2 – Weber State (9-2, 7-1 Big Sky)

Rashid Shaheed’s 79-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter helped Weber State secure a victory at Idaho State.

3 – Eastern Washington (9-2, 7-1 Big Sky)

Six touchdowns and 315 yards of total offense for quarterback Eric Barriere in Eastern Washington’s 51-point thrashing of Portland State has everyone forgetting he was once the Eagles’ backup.

4 – Kennesaw State (10-1, 5-0 Big South)

Linebacker Bryson Armstrong’s interception in the end zone secured the five-overtime, four-hour, 12-minute win for Kennesaw State over Jacksonville State at Sun Trust Park.

5 – South Dakota State (8-2, 6-2, MVC)

Jackrabbits running back Pierre Strong has rushed for 577 yards and eight touchdowns in South Dakota State’s last three contests.

6 – James Madison (8-3, 6-2 CAA)

Three different James Madison rushers – quarterback Ben DiNucci, running back Cardon Johnson and running back Trai Sharp – all eclipsed 100 rushing yards in the Dukes’ win at Towson.

7 – UC Davis (9-2, 7-1 Big Sky)

Wide receiver Keelan Doss hauled in 16 catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns in UC Davis’ victory over Sacramento State.

8 – Maine (8-3, 7-1 CAA)

Maine’s Earnest Edwards returned two kickoffs for touchdowns to lead the Black Bears past Elon and take the Colonial Athletic Association outright.

9 – Colgate (9-1, 6-0 Patriot)

The Raiders pulled within one touchdown of FBS Army in the fourth quarter, but could never finish the rally and came up short.

10 – Princeton (10-0, 7-0 IVY)

Princeton completed its first undefeated season since 1964 with its 42-14 win over Penn. It’s a shame the IVY League doesn’t send a team to the postseason.

11 – North Carolina A&T (9-2, 7-1 MEAC)

Even though the Aggies had some head-scratching losses, they had some quality wins, too, knocking off Jacksonville State and East Carolina earlier this season.

12 – Towson (7-4, 5-3 CAA)

The Tigers were held to the fewest points (17) they’ve had in a single game all year in their loss to James Madison.

13 – Jacksonville State (8-3, 7-1 OVC)

Jacksonville State took care of business in conference, but lost its tougher non-conference contests to North Carolina A&T and Kennesaw State to begin and end the season.

14 – Wofford (8-3, 6-2 Southern)

Four different players scored rushing touchdowns in Wofford’s easy win over Presbyterian.

15 – Nicholls State (8-3, 6-2 Southland)

Nicholls’ 44-0 shutout of Southeastern Louisiana was its first shutout in Southland Conference play since 2007.

16 – Stony Brook (7-4, 5-3 CAA)

Stony Brook dropped a heartbreaker in the final seconds on a 48-yard field goal by Albany that bounced off the crossbar and through the uprights.

17 – Delaware (7-4, 5-3 CAA)

It had to be déjà vu for Delaware – losing to struggling rival Villanova on the final weekend of the regular season with a playoff berth on the line for the second year in a row.

18 – Dartmouth (9-1, 6-1 IVY)

A 29-point third quarter helped Dartmouth cruise past Brown.

19 – Montana State (7-4, 5-3 Big Sky)

The Bobcats overcame a 22-0 deficit to beat rival Montana and likely sneak into the playoffs.

20 – Elon (6-4, 4-3 CAA)

A one-point loss at Maine might be the difference between Elon being left out of the playoffs and reaching the postseason.

21 – Southeast Missouri State (8-3, 6-2 OVC)

The Redhawks picked off two passes and forced three fumbles in their win over Eastern Illinois.

22 – Incarnate Word (6-4, 6-2 Southland)

The Cardinals didn’t play this weekend, but finished their regular season winning three of their last four.

23 – San Diego (9-2, 8-0 Pioneer)

Quarterback Anthony Lawrence threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns to help San Diego complete its third straight unbeaten season in Pioneer Football League action with a victory at Marist.

24 – Rhode Island (6-5, 4-4 CAA)

Rhode Island was very good with JaJuan Lawson and just OK without the quarterback. He ran for a touchdown and threw for another in the Rams’ win over New Hampshire.

25 – Northern Iowa (6-5, 4-4 CAA)

Marcus Weymiller rushed for 91 yards and two scores to help the Panthers take down Missouri State.