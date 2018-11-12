HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 was released Monday.

Eastern Washington’s home romp of UC Davis has altered the top five.

To see the full STATS FCS Top 25, click here.

This season, I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.

1 – North Dakota State (10-0, 7-0 MVC)

Easton Stick’s tremendous season continued with five touchdown throws in the Bison’s rout of Missouri State for their second straight outright Missouri Valley Conference title. Stick, who has 29 total touchdowns compared to just three interceptions, should be in play for the Walter Payton Award.

2 – Kennesaw State (9-1, 5-0 Big South)

Kennesaw State won the Big South for the second year in a row by rushing for 412 yards and seven touchdowns in a win at Monmouth. The Owls’ regular-season campaign concludes with a neutral-site, seeding-implication contest against Jacksonville State this Saturday.

3 – Weber State (8-2, 6-1 Big Sky)

Freshman Josh Davis rushed for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ fifth-straight win over rival Southern Utah.

4 – South Dakota State (7-2, 5-2 MVC)

For the fourth time this season South Dakota State scored at least 50 points in its 57-38 victory at Southern Illinois. Pierre Strong rushed for three touchdowns.

5 – Eastern Washington (8-2, 6-1 Big Sky)

The Eagles used a dominating second half, scoring 38 of the game’s final 41 points, to beat UC Davis, 59-20, and give themselves a shot at a share of the Big Sky title.

6 – UC Davis (8-2, 6-1 Big Sky)

UC Davis surrendered 669 total yards of offense to Eastern Washington in its first loss against FCS competition this season.

7 – Colgate (9-0, 6-0 Patriot)

Colgate allowed a touchdown for the first time since Week 1, but still cruised in a 48-6 win at Lehigh. The Raiders can certainly claim a seed with a win this Saturday at Army.

8 – James Madison (7-3, 5-2 CAA)

A week after he was benched, quarterback Ben DiNucci bounced back and accounted for five touchdowns in James Madison’s 48-31 win over Rhode Island.

9 – Princeton (9-0, 6-0 IVY)

Collin Eaddy rushed for three touchdowns in another win for Princeton, which can claim its first unbeaten season since 1964 with a win at Penn this weekend.

10 – Maine (7-3, 6-1 CAA)

In a muddled Colonial Athletic Association, the Black Bears have already clinched at least a share of title after beating Richmond behind four touchdown throws from quarterback Chris Ferguson.

11 – Stony Brook (7-3, 5-2 CAA)

Stony Brook held Delaware to 3.2 yards per play and leaned on running back Donald Liotine, who ran for 170 yards and a score, to upend the Blue Hens on Long Island.

12 – Delaware (7-3, 5-2 CAA)

Delaware quarterback Pat Kehoe was sacked four times as the Blue Hens lost for the first time since their September trip to North Dakota State.

13 – Jacksonville State (8-2, 6-1 OVC)

The Gamecocks became the Ohio Valley Conference’s first ever five-time consecutive champion with over Tennessee State.

14 – Towson (7-3, 5-2 CAA)

After losses in consecutive weeks, the Tigers got back on track with a 31-point win at Elon as quarterback Tom Flacco threw for three scores.

15 – Elon (6-3, 4-2 CAA)

Of all the teams bunched together in the CAA, Elon might be the one headed in the wrong direction as the Phoenix were held to only 30 passing yards in their loss to Towson.

16 – Wofford (7-3, 6-2 Southern)

Joe Newman and Andre Stoddard each had a pair of rushing touchdowns as Wofford won at Western Carolina.

17 – Dartmouth (8-1, 5-1 IVY)

A 21-point first quarter propelled Dartmouth to a victory at Cornell.

18 – East Tennessee State (8-2, 6-1 Southern)

Off a bye week, East Tennessee State can capture an outright Southern Conference title with a win at home against Samford.

19 – North Carolina A&T (8-2, 6-1 MEAC)

North Carolina A&T has rebounded nicely since losses earlier this season against Morgan State and Florida A&M. With a victory at Savannah State this past Saturday, the Aggies are in play for the Celebration Bowl or an FCS playoff bid.

20 – Nicholls (7-3, 6-2 Southland)

The Southland hasn’t been a great league this year, but Nicholls has an FBS win this season and can take at least a share of its conference with a win over Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday.

21 – Montana State (6-4, 4-3 Big Sky)

A 35-7 rout of Northern Colorado this past Saturday has Montana State with a chance at a playoff berth if the Bobcats can win this Saturday against rival Montana.

22 – Incarnate Word (6-4, 6-2 Southland)

Incarnate Word has won three of its last four, and has a possible contest left at Iowa State should the Cardinals not reach the FCS playoffs and should the Cyclones not reach the Big 12 title game.

23 – Southeast Missouri State (7-3, 5-2 OVC)

The disappointing 40-38 loss at Murray State this past Saturday has Southeast Missouri State likely needing a win this weekend over Eastern Illinois to reach the postseason.

24 – San Diego (8-2, 7-0 Pioneer)

San Diego trailed by as many as 24 points in the second quarter, but rallied to win 56-52 over Davidson for another Pioneer Football League championship. The Toreros are going to the playoffs.

25 – Montana (6-4, 4-3 Big Sky)

Montana doesn’t have any great wins, but are likely in play for an at-large playoff bid should the Grizzlies knock off rival Montana State this Saturday.