HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 was released Monday.

James Madison’s shocking loss at New Hampshire has the Dukes falling all the way to No. 9 in this week’s poll.

To see the full STATS FCS Top 25, click here.

This season, I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.

1 – North Dakota State (9-0, 6-0 MVC)

The Bison became the first program in Missouri Valley Conference history to win eight straight conference titles as they clinched at least a share of it with a 17-7 home victory over Youngstown State.

2 – UC Davis (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky)

UC Davis has scored at least 40 points in eight of its nine games this season as the Aggies control their own destiny in the Big Sky Conference with two weeks left to play.

3 – Kennesaw State (8-1, 4-0 Big South)

The Owls offense rolled up 395 rushing yards while the defense yielded only 138 total yards and five first downs in their 49-0 shutout of Campbell.

4 – South Dakota State (6-2, 4-2 MVC)

Running back Pierre Strong rushed for 136 yards and two scores on nine carries to help the Jackrabbits roll past Missouri State.

5 – Elon (6-2, 4-1 CAA)

Elon passed for only 35 yards, but running back Jaylan Thomas’ 222 rushing yards were enough to help the Phoenix hold off Rhode Island.

6 – Weber State (7-2, 5-1 Big Sky)

The Wildcats held Sacramento State to a 1-of-11 third-down conversion rate in their victory over the Hornets.

7 – Eastern Washington (7-2, 5-1 Big Sky)

Without Gage Gubrud, backup Eric Barriere threw for touchdowns and rushed for two more in the Eagles’ win at Northern Colorado.

8 – Colgate (8-0, 5-0 Patriot)

The Raiders recorded their third shutout in as many weeks with a 41-0 win at Fordham and now five shutouts for the year while leading the country in scoring defense (2.88 points per game).

9 – Delaware (7-2, 5-1 CAA)

Delaware followed up its back-and-forth win over Towson with a surviving triumph at Albany where running back Kani Kane scored on a 14-yard rushing touchdown with 18 second to play.

10 – Princeton (8-0, 5-0 IVY)

Two John Lovett rushing touchdowns were enough for Princeton to beat Dartmouth in a battle of unbeaten Ivy League squads.

11 – James Madison (6-3, 4-2 CAA)

The Dukes will have to win at least one of their final two contests to reach the postseason after turning the ball over six times in a stunning 35-24 setback at struggling New Hampshire.

12 – Stony Brook (6-3, 4-2 CAA)

Off the bye week, Stony Brook will finish its season with a home game vs. Delaware and a road contest at Albany.

13 – Jacksonville State (7-2, 5-1 OVC)

Zerrick Cooper’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Jamari Hester with 29 seconds to play gave the Gamecocks a win over Tennessee-Martin.

14 – Maine (6-3, 5-1 CAA)

Ramon Jefferson’s three rushing touchdowns helped Maine win at Towson and stay in contention for a CAA title.

15 – Northern Iowa (5-4, 4-2 MVC)

Northern Iowa has taken some tough losses – at Montana, vs. North Dakota State, vs. Western Illinois – but also has good wins – at South Dakota, vs. South Dakota State, vs. Illinois State – after beating the Redbirds this past Saturday.

16 – Towson (6-3, 4-2 CAA)

After winning six of their first seven, the Tigers have now dropped back-to-back contests at Delaware and to Maine to lose control of their own destiny in the CAA.

17 – East Tennessee State (8-2, 6-1 Southern)

East Tennessee State has won six Southern Conference games by a combined 16 points, but clinched a share of the league crown with a win over Mercer.

18 – Idaho State (6-3, 5-1 Big Sky)

The Bengals are 6-1 against FCS competition and are in contention for a postseason berth.

19 – Wofford (6-3, 5-2 Southern)

Wofford has now lost to Samford in each of the two sides’ last four meetings.

20 – North Carolina A&T (7-2, 5-1 MEAC)

Marquell Cartwright carried 21 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns in the Aggies’ win over Norfolk State.

21 – Dartmouth (7-1, 4-1 IVY)

Dartmouth’s defense was very good, but its offense only managed 213 total yards in a loss at Princeton.

22 – Southeast Missouri State (7-2, 5-1 OVC)

Daniel Santacaterina threw for four touchdowns to help Southeast Missouri State cruise past Tennessee State.

23 – Illinois State (5-4, 3-3 MVC)

Three straight losses for the Redbirds have put a once safe-bet playoff berth in jeopardy.

24 – Western Illinois (5-4, 4-2 MVC)

Sam Crosa’s 33-yard field goal with 13 seconds to play helped Western Illinois slip past Southern Illinois.

25 – Monmouth (7-2, 3-0 Big South)

Kenji Bahar threw for three touchdowns as Monmouth routed Charleston Southern, 37-3.