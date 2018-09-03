HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 was released Monday.

North Dakota State stayed put at No. 1, James Madison remained at No. 2, but programs like Villanova, North Carolina A&T and Nicholls State made big jumps after wins over FBS opponents.

To see the full STATS FCS Top 25, click here.

This season, I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.

1 – North Dakota State (1-0)

Bison running back Bruce Anderson was in midseason form, rushing for 185 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries as NDSU rolled to a 49-3 win over Cal Poly.

2 – James Madison (0-1)

With 2017 All-American cornerback Rashad Robinson out for the season, James Madison used 10 new defensive starters in its loss to FBS N.C. State, but that unit held the Wolfpack to 24 points and just 83 rushing yards.

3 – Kennesaw State (0-1)

It took a final-minute touchdown from Georgia State to prevent the Owls from pulling an upset.

4 – Eastern Washington (1-0)

The Eagles tallied 677 total yards of offense during their 58-13 thumping of Division II Central Washington.

5 – South Dakota State (0-0)

South Dakota State’s opener at Iowa State was cancelled due to lightning in the area.

6 – North Carolina A&T (2-0)

The Aggies couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season with a neutral-site win over Jacksonville State at FCS Kickoff Game in Week 0, and a 28-23 victory at FBS East Carolina this past Sunday.

7 – Villanova (1-0)

Lack of health was the main problem for Villanova last season, but in its first game of 2018, the Wildcats were healthy. Back from injury, quarterback Zach Bednarczyk tossed for 254 yards and three touchdowns to help his team knock off FBS Temple.

8 – Weber State (0-1)

Pac-12 member Utah proved to be too much for Weber State to handle, as the Wildcats gave up 608 yards of offense to the Utes.

9 – Samford (1-0)

Devlin Hodges threw for five touchdowns and rushed for another in Samford’s 66-9 easy win over Division II Shorter.

10 – Northern Arizona (1-0)

The Lumberjacks got their first win over an FBS opponent since 2012 with a 30-10 blasting of UTEP. NAU wide receiver Emmanuel Butler had six grabs for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

11 – Montana (1-0)

Coach Bobby Hauck’s second stint at Montana is off to a great start as the Grizzlies hung on for a 26-23 win over Northern Iowa.

12 – Wofford (1-0)

In a game of two teams determined to run the ball, Wofford outlasted The Citadel, 28-21. The Terriers had 340 yards rushing.

13 – Sam Houston State (0-0)

Sam Houston State opens its season this weekend against Prairie View.

14 – Nicholls State (1-0)

The Colonels needed overtime, but notched its first ever win over a Power Five program with a 26-23 win at Kansas.

15 – Montana State (1-0)

Troy Andersen’s second-half performance sparked Montana State to a win over Western Illinois. Anderson had a 14-yard touchdown run and a 24-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

16 – Elon (0-1)

Elon didn’t get on the scoreboard until the second half of its loss to FBS South Florida – one of the better Group of Five programs nationally.

17 – Central Arkansas (0-1)

The Bears hung with FBS Tulsa all the way through the final quarter, but came up short as the Golden Hurricane scored twice in the final 8:11 to win.

18 – Maine (1-0)

Maine used a 22-point second quarter to throttle rival New Hampshire, 35-7.

19 – UC Davis (1-0)

Off to a terrific start in his second season at UC Davis, coach Dan Hawkins led the Aggies to a back-and-forth 44-38 win over FBS San Jose State. Aggies quarterback Jake Maier threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns.

20 – Jacksonville State (0-1)

A Week 0 loss to North Carolina A&T wasn’t pretty, but the Gamecocks are still the team to beat in the Ohio Valley Conference until someone knocks them off.

21 – Northern Iowa (0-1)

Northern Iowa scored 23 points and shutout Montana over the final 30 minutes – the problem was the Panthers gave up 26 and didn’t score any in the first 30 minutes.

22 – Sacramento State (1-0)

Elijah Dotson and Ja’Narrick James each caught a pair of touchdowns as Sacramento State blew out St. Francis of Illinois.

23 – Illinois State (1-0)

The Redbirds tallied three interceptions in its 46-0 blanking of Saint Xavier University.

24 – San Diego (1-0)

San Diego got four touchdowns in its first four drives during a season-opening win over Western New Mexico.

25 – Austin Peay (0-1)

Austin Peay couldn’t compete with FBS No. 3 Georgia, as the Bulldogs put together an easy 45-0 win.