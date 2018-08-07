HARRISONBURG – The STATS FCS Preseason Top 25 was released Monday.

James Madison begins the year at No. 2 behind North Dakota State. The Bison beat the Dukes 17-13 in last year's FCS title game.

To see the full STATS FCS Preseason Top 25, click here.

This year, I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.

1 - North Dakota State

Quarterback Easton Stick, the championship game's Most Outstanding Player, as well as running back Lance Dunn and defensive ends Derrek Tuszka and Greg Menard all return.

2 - James Madison

The Dukes won 26 consecutive contests before falling in the title game to No. 1 North Dakota State, and haven't lost at home under third-year coach Mike Houston. Cornerback Rashad Robinson, a preseason All-American, anchors the defense.

3 - Weber State

Coach Jay Hill's team had James Madison on the ropes before blowing an eight-point lead with three minutes to play in the FCS quarterfinals. The Wildcats have six preseason All-Big Sky team selections, a conference high.

4 - New Hampshire

Quarterback Trevor Knight and wide receiver Neil O'Connor connected 10 times for touchdowns last year and should be able to throw-and-catch for more this season.

5 - Eastern Washington

After missing the postseason last year, Eastern Washington was picked to win the Big Sky this season. Senior quarterback Gage Gubrud has thrown for 74 touchdowns in his career.

6 - South Dakota State

Linebacker Christian Rozeboom, a Buck Buchanan Award watch list nominee, headlines a position group that returns three starters from last year giving the Jackrabbits stability in the middle of their defense.

7 - Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State led the FCS in rushing offense and turnover margin last year, and have 18 starters from that team back for 2018.

8 - Delaware

Only a Week 12 loss to rival Villanova kept Delaware from a playoff appearance in Danny Rocco's first season at the helm last year. Continuity could lead to a step forward this season.

9 - Jacksonville State

The Gamecocks have won 32 straight Ohio Valley Conference contests, the longest-active conference-winning streak in the FCS.

10 - Samford

Quarterback Devlin Hodges is a two-time Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year and has a 79-to-25 touchdown-to-interception ratio for his career.

11 - Northern Iowa

A consistent program, Northern Iowa has eight winning seasons over the last 10 years and returns nine starters to its offense for this fall.

12 - Sam Houston State

The 2017 FCS leader in scoring offense (43.3 points per game) and total offense (538.1 yards per game) was eliminated from the playoffs last year and the year before in blowout fashion.

13 - Wofford

After reaching the 2017 FCS quarterfinals and finishing eighth nationally for rushing offense (244.8 yards per game), leading rusher Andre Stoddard is back. He scored 15 touchdowns last year.

14 - Illinois State

The streak of postseason appearances came to an end at three for Illinois State after its 6-5 finish last year, but the Redbirds have their leading passer, rusher and receiver from 2017 returning.

15 - Northern Arizona

Junior quarterback Case Cookus already has 72 career touchdowns to his name. The Lumberjacks were 11th nationally for passing offense last season (301 yards per game).

16 - Sacramento State

Sacramento State enters 2018 with momentum, winning six Big Sky games for the first time last year. They won five of the final six contests to do so.

17 - Stony Brook

The Seawolves reached the playoffs for the first time as a CAA member last year and are poised to do so again with 16 seniors on the roster including linebackers Shayne Lawless and Noah McGinty.

18 - Youngstown State

Four of Youngstown State's five losses last season came by a touchdown or less. The Penguins, who were the national runner-up in 2016, are due to bounce back.

19 - Idaho

This will be Idaho's first season in FCS after finishing 4-8 in its final FBS season last year.

20 - Central Arkansas

Bears defensive end Chris Terrell had 11 sacks last year, the third most for any returning player nationally.

21 - Elon

Running back Malcolm Summers returns from a season-ending hamstring injury for Elon's offense and linebacker Warren Messer, the team's leading tackler, is back for the defense.

22 - Yale

The 2017 Ivy League champions are led by running back Zane Dudek, who was third in the FCS for rushing touchdowns (15), yards per carry (7.13) and scoring (10.5 points per game).

23 - Austin Peay

Led by coach Will Healy, the Governors ended their 27-game losing streak and won seven Ohio Valley Conference games last season.

24 - Richmond

Some may think without Kyle Lauletta that Richmond takes a massive step back, but the Spiders replace him with Kevin Johnson, who has significant experience. After Lauletta's injury two years ago, Johnson led UR to two postseason wins.

25 - San Diego

All the non-scholarship Toreros have done is go 20-5 over the past two seasons with two playoff wins. They are 16-0 in the Pioneer League during that time.