HARRISONBURG – The awkwardness is unsettling, but probably for the best.

“Watching that film with them is definitely interesting,” James Madison senior center Mac Patrick said with a grin that only disappeared as the tone of his voice became more serious.

It’s the game no one with the Dukes – players, or their coaches who were on the opposing sideline at Bridgeforth Stadium last year – can forget.

First-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti and five of his now-Madison assistants led Elon in an upset victory over the program and players he’s now in charge of. With their 27-24 last-minute triumph, the Phoenix snapped the Dukes’ Colonial Athletic Association winning streak at 20 games, home winning streak at 19 games and gave former coach Mike Houston the only home loss he suffered in three seasons at the school.

“No one knew what to do after we lost to Elon,” fifth-year senior cornerback Rashad Robinson, who is fully healthy after missing all of last year with turf toe, said. “We didn’t know whether or not to go sing the fight song with the band after, so it was a shock to everybody.”

That blow to invincibility is humbling, both Patrick and Robinson admitted, but even harder to shed close to a year later considering Cignetti knows from one play to the next how the surprising result transpired.

“It just kind of showed us how – and it was really the first time for us – but how other coaches saw us or looked at us last year from the outside,” Robinson said. “Coach Cignetti told us in the very first meeting with us that he kind of knew coming into the game that they were going to beat us.

“It was a sleeper game and we were cruising, coming in off of two 60-point [wins]. We knew and it gave us the realization that every coach tells his team that they could be the team to make the headlines and knock off JMU, and Coach Cignetti did that. So it really showed us we have to be on top of our game every week because every coach is trying to come up with a game plan to knock us off. Watching that film showed how they really pinpointed us on certain things that were our weaknesses and what we needed to work on.”