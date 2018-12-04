HARRISONBURG — Carlik Jones, hero of Radford’s victory at then No. 17 Texas, nailed a 12-foot jumper with 4:20 left to put the Highlanders four points ahead of James Madison, then put his fingers to his lips to shush the rowdy Convocation Center crowd.

The gesture was a bit premature.

JMU’s Stuckey Mosley made back-to-back 3-pointers and quickly gave his team a lead it wouldn’t give up on the way to a 73-66 victory. Mosley finished with a game-high 29 points to lead the Dukes to an upset of a Highlanders team that received votes in the AP Poll this week for the first time in school history.

“Once I knocked down a shot, I just kept building on it and the momentum comes,” Mosley said, three days after he was held to a season-low six points. “I just started feeling it the whole game and I was able to stay hot the rest of the game.”

The teams came into the game going in opposite directions. JMU (7-4) had lost four of its previous six, including a blowout loss at Old Dominion Saturday. Radford (6-2) knocked off then No. 17 Texas last week adding the Longhorns with Notre Dame on its list of big-name victims.

But anyone who came expecting the Highlanders to roll were in for a surprise.

After Saturday’s atrocious offensive performance at ODU, the Dukes were deliberate in working more off-ball motion and fewer dribble drives into the their attack early on. The result was open looks for Mosley, who scored JMU’s first eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

“We focused a lot the past two days on the offense,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “That’s not something I’m comfortable with, but I think that’s what our team needs. We focused a ton. Stuckey hit those shots, we got juice, we got energy and the crowd got behind us.”

Mosley’s hot shooting was contagious. Mosley rattled off five first half 3-pointers while Matt Lewis hit three 3-pointers to finish with 19 points and Darius Banks also knocked down open looks to score 13. JMU built a nine-point lead late in the first period before the Highlanders rallied to tie it 35-all at halftime.

The Dukes briefly returned to their stagnant ways, going more than five minutes without a field goal during a stretch that spanned both halves. But Develle Phillips dunk cut into the lead Radford had built, making it 44-37 game with 15:08 to play.

From there JMU continued to be aggressive on the offensive end and it paid off, drawing enough fouls to get into the one-and-one with 12:12 left. The Dukes went 11 for 18 from the free throw line, seven more attempts than the Highlanders, before Lewis came up huge in the final minute, including a 3-pointer to ice the game with 30 seconds left.

“We did talk about not putting them on the line,” Radford coach Mike Jones said. “At a media timeout we had six fouls and then went out and immediately got our seventh. We just weren’t attentive enough to that detail of keeping our hands up and still being aggressive. Maybe it took a little of our aggression away.”

Jones finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead what was a balanced attack for the Highlanders. Ed Polite Jr. added 13 points for Radford, but it was the Dukes trio of double-figure scorers who led their team to a much-needed victory.

“That’s the unselfishness of this team,” Lewis said. “We see another guy get hot, we get energy and we fed off that and never fell off the rest of the game.”