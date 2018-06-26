HARRISONBURG – Tanner Morris knew his window to decide could close quickly.

The Terry Sanford (Fayetteville, N.C.) offensive lineman said he took a visit to James Madison last week and received a phone call from Dukes coach Mike Houston the next day.

“He told me he was going to offer,” Morris said about his conversation with Houston. “And he also informed me that they were only going to take one offensive lineman in the class, so I felt like I needed to jump on it as quick as possible.”

On Tuesday, Morris became the fourth commitment in JMU’s class and the second of three in the last two days. Later Tuesday, West Orange (West Orange, N.J.) safety Jordan White announced his pledge to the Dukes via Twitter, and JMU landed three-star Northwest (Germantown, Md.) cornerback AJ Woods on Monday.

Houston played closer to JMU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick, who was Morris’ lead recruiter, and offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler, who assisted during the process.

“So they offered last week, but from then to now Coach Houston has been in the most contact with me,” Morris said. “That played a big part in my decision.”

Morris narrowed his seven totals offers down to two – fellow Colonial Athletic Association member Elon and JMU – before he picked the Dukes.

“The thing that really separated the two was I think the people at James Madison,” Morris said. “I think they fit what I’m looking for. It was really hard and I had to nitpick what made James Madison the better school.

“James Madison is of course established as a football program and I think Elon will be there in a couple of years, so I just tried to weigh out the options.”