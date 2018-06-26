Morris Jumps On JMU's Offer
HARRISONBURG – Tanner Morris knew his window to decide could close quickly.
The Terry Sanford (Fayetteville, N.C.) offensive lineman said he took a visit to James Madison last week and received a phone call from Dukes coach Mike Houston the next day.
“He told me he was going to offer,” Morris said about his conversation with Houston. “And he also informed me that they were only going to take one offensive lineman in the class, so I felt like I needed to jump on it as quick as possible.”
On Tuesday, Morris became the fourth commitment in JMU’s class and the second of three in the last two days. Later Tuesday, West Orange (West Orange, N.J.) safety Jordan White announced his pledge to the Dukes via Twitter, and JMU landed three-star Northwest (Germantown, Md.) cornerback AJ Woods on Monday.
Houston played closer to JMU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick, who was Morris’ lead recruiter, and offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler, who assisted during the process.
“So they offered last week, but from then to now Coach Houston has been in the most contact with me,” Morris said. “That played a big part in my decision.”
Morris narrowed his seven totals offers down to two – fellow Colonial Athletic Association member Elon and JMU – before he picked the Dukes.
“The thing that really separated the two was I think the people at James Madison,” Morris said. “I think they fit what I’m looking for. It was really hard and I had to nitpick what made James Madison the better school.
“James Madison is of course established as a football program and I think Elon will be there in a couple of years, so I just tried to weigh out the options.”
He held other offers from Army, Charlotte, Garner-Webb, Navy and North Carolina A&T.
The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder said Houston, Kirkpatrick and Shankweiler connected well with him. Houston and Kirkpatrick are from North Carolina and both Kirkpatrick and Shankweiler spent in their coaching career at East Carolina.
Morris is the second prospect from North Carolina in the class, joining Shelby cornerback Dorian Davis.
“All their coaches’ values matched up with what mine are,” Morris said.
At Terry Sanford, Morris plays tackle, but will likely move to guard or center once he gets to JMU, he said.
The Dukes won’t graduate any offensive linemen on the current roster after this season.
“I’m really serious,” Morris said of his approach to the game. “Every coach that sees my film tells me that I’ve got a nasty streak and that I finish plays, and if anyone watches my highlight tape, they’ll see that half the plays end up with a kid on his back.”