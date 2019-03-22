HARRISONBURG — No NFL Combine, no hard feelings.

At least for Jimmy Moreland.

The former James Madison cornerback thrived at the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game in January on the heels of an All-American campaign in his final year with the Dukes, but wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine last month.

“I was pretty surprised about it, but I really just left it alone,” said Moreland. “It’s not my call. It was the NFL committee’s call, so I left it alone and stayed focused on what I can do and focused on my pro day more.”

And his pro day is rapidly approaching. JMU hosts the annual event Tuesday at Bridgeforth Stadium where Moreland can run through the same drills on his home field that those prospects at the NFL Combine went through in Indianapolis.

Of all the outgoing Madison seniors participating in the pro day, Moreland has the best shot at being the school’s first pick in the NFL Draft since 2013 when the Arizona Cardinals selected former offensive lineman Earl Watford in the fourth round.

CBSSports.com rates Moreland as the 20th best cornerback prospect for the 2019 NFL Draft. Analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic projects Morleand as a fifth-to-seventh round selection, and Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com told the Daily News-Record earlier in the pre-draft process that Moreland could be a middle-round pick.

“I’m focusing on showing the scouts what I’m capable of doing, how fast I am and how good I am out of a break and the quick twitch they look for," Moreland said. "So I’m just looking forward to the whole experience.”

Aside from the week he spent in Tampa, Fla., for the Shrine Game and Mobile, Ala., for the Senior Bowl, Moreland stayed in Dallas for the last three months while training at Michael Johnson Performance in preparation for pro day.

Moreland said he knows the 40-yard dash is the most critical drill he’ll run in front of scouts.

“I’m trying to get at least 4.3 [seconds] or maybe even 4.2,” Moreland said. “I hit it multiple times in my workouts, but it all depends on how good you feel that day.”

The top times for cornerbacks who ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine last month fell between 4.30 seconds and 4.45 seconds.

“I worked on my speed a little bit down there and getting better with all my technique,” Moreland said. “All the trainers at Michael Johnson Performance taught me a lot of things and I took a lot of what they taught me.”

With the pads on, Moreland proved he could compete with the other prospects already during his appearances at the two all-star games and he said that’s helped him jump onto the radar of scouts.

His three tackles and a tackle for loss at the Senior Bowl, and tackle, pass breakup and a 61-yard return on a missed field goal at the Shrine Game backed up exactly what he did during his time at JMU. He tallied 208 tackles and 12 tackles for loss over his four seasons with the program and departed as the Dukes’ all-time leader in interceptions with 18 for his career.

“So I’ve got a couple of private meetings setup with teams right now,” Moreland said. “I’ve been getting calls from different scouts here and there, so I’ve just been focusing on improving so I could have a good pro day right now.”

He said his meetings are with the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.

“I’m looking forward to being on the James Madison field again,” Moreland said. “I got back last week and I felt really good doing drills on the field again, so it felt like I was back home again.”