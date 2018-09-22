HARRISONBURG – There was a little déjà vu when Jimmy Moreland took off with the ball toward the opposite end zone.

Moreland’s 56-yard interception return for a touchdown highlighted a dominant defensive performance for James Madison in the No. 2 Dukes’ 51-0 rout of rival William & Mary to open Colonial Athletic Association play.

The 51-point margin of victory is the largest in the history of the 41-year series between the two schools.

“I actually saw it as a punt,” Moreland said. “He just lofted it up there. It was Cover 3, and I just made a play on the ball and I just followed my blockers.”

The senior cornerback had to dash diagonally from the left side of the field to the right in order to score, which gave JMU a 31-0 lead six minutes into the third quarter.

It was the second touchdown on an interception return for Moreland in as many weeks. He also had a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown last year when the Dukes won at William & Mary in Williamsburg.

“He’s a very skilled and a very confident player,” 39th-year William & Mary coach Jimmye Laycock said of Moreland. “He knows how to play corner. He knows how much room he can give you and how much he can’t, and how to close on things.

“He’s seen a lot of different [receivers] and a lot of different routes in his time.”

Moreland was also assigned to cover Tribe senior receiver DeVonte Dedmon, who entered Saturday averaging 110.5 receiving yards per game. Moreland held Dedmond to three catches for 29 yards.

Both Laycock and Dukes coach Mike Houston said Moreland and the rest of the secondary’s superb effort was aided because of a relentlessly deep defensive line.



JMU used seven defensive linemen – starters Ron’Dell Carter, Mike Greene, Adeeb Atariwa and John Daka along with reserves Darrious Carter, Matt Terrell and Paris Black – to stymie the Tribe’s rushing effort and apply pressure on the opposing quarterback.

William & Mary was held to 55 rushing yards on 33 carries. Ron’Dell Carter and Terrell each had a sack and Daka and Black each combined for one.

“We do have some depth there that allows us to keep them fresh,” Houston said, “and keep them playing at a high level. Certainly, that’s probably the strength of our defense right now.”

While the defense helped the Dukes notch their first full game shutout since defeating Elon, 51-0 on Oct. 17, 2015, the offense provided plenty of points to create and keep padding the lead.

Quarterback Ben DiNucci threw two touchdowns while running backs Marcus Marshall and Trai Sharp each rushed for one.

Each of DiNucci’s scoring tosses went to a Stapleton brother as wide receiver Riley and tight end Dylan became the first pair of brothers in JMU history to register touchdowns in the same game.

“Besides my parents, I probably was the most excited person out there,” Riley said of Dylan’s 5-yard touchdown reception that gave JMU a 7-0 advantage in the first quarter.

Riley’s 11-yard touchdown grab came early in the third ahead of Moreland’s interception.

In total, JMU (3-1, 1-0 CAA) forced four turnovers. Safety D’Angelo Amos had two fumble recoveries and linebacker Bryce Maginley scored on a 24-yard interception return for a touchdown with 3:11 to play.

“When you don’t play really, really well against a team as good as JMU, then it makes for a long day,” Laycock said.

William & Mary fell to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the CAA.