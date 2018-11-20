HARRISONBURG – Each Saturday this fall James Madison relied on senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland to shutdown an opponent’s top receiver.

There was validation he did it each week when he was named Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year by the league’s coaches on Tuesday.

Moreland, a 5-foot-11, Royal Palm Beach, Fla., native recorded 40 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, a blocked punt, nine pass breakups and tied for a league-high five interceptions, which included three he returned for touchdowns.

“Jimmy is the difference maker in that secondary,” Rhode Island quarterback JaJuan Lawson said earlier this month. “He’s probably the best defensive back we’ve seen all year. He’s athletic, he’s a great lock-down corner and he can move with receivers and does a good job of almost eliminating them from the game.”

After losing to the Dukes this past weekend, Towson quarterback Tom Flacco, who was named CAA Offensive Player of the Year on Tuesday, said, “[Moreland] is one of the better defensive backs and he goes wherever he wants. That’s something that’s impressive. He isn’t just in the boundary or the field, he goes wherever and that’s pretty cool.”

It’s the second straight year the CAA Defensive Player of the Year came from JMU as former defensive end Andrew Ankrah won it last year.

Moreland highlighted the 14 Dukes selected to the All-CAA teams.

He was joined on the first team by sophomore punt returner D’Angelo Amos, junior defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter, junior safety Adam Smith and senior special teamer Robert Carter Jr.

All-CAA second team choices from JMU were junior wide receiver Riley Stapleton, sophomore offensive lineman Liam Fornadel, junior linebacker Dimitri Holloway and sophomore punter Harry O’Kelly. Junior quarterback Ben DiNucci, junior offensive lineman Mac Patrick, sophomore kicker Ethan Ratke, sophomore kick returner Jawon Hamilton and junior defensive lineman John Daka were third-team selections.

The 14 all-league choices were the most from any team.

Other award winners were Maine coach Joe Harasymiak for Coach of the Year and Towson’s Shane Simpson for Special Teams Player of the Year.