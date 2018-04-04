HARRISONBURG — In modern-day college softball, it is rare for pitchers to hit for themselves.

The best hurlers in the country spend almost all of the time focusing on perfecting their pitches and don’t worry about needing to step into the batter’s box themselves. At James Madison, the pitchers in recent years have done more than just hit for themselves, they’ve been some of the Dukes’ best hitters.

Sophomore Odicci Alexander is continuing in the tradition set by Jailyn Ford and Megan Good and doing it all for the Dukes on the field. The Boydton native is tied for the team lead with 12 wins in the circle while also leading JMU with a .439 batting average, 39 RBIs and 10 home runs.

Her statistics are good enough that she ranks in the top 40 nationally in average, home runs, on-base percentage, RBIs and slugging percentage.

“I do enjoy hitting, so getting the opportunity to hit is good,” Alexander said. “I’m just staying consistent and having confidence in the box and letting my power do what it does. I’m just more relaxed and seeing the ball pretty well.”

Although Alexander said hitting does not help her pitching, she tends to have offensive success in the games she does start in the circle. The sophomore has hit seven of her 10 home runs in games in which she has appeared as a pitcher.

Most notably, Alexander hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning of a 4-2 win over Longwood on March 3 in Hawaii to help give herself some insurance to close out the extra-innings, complete-game victory. However, she said she doesn’t get more joy from helping herself with her offense.

“It gives me room to breathe,” Alexander said. “It’s the same when [freshman Payton Buresch] is pitching, I’m just trying to give her as many runs as I can. It just makes me more relaxed and getting room to breathe is good.”

Where Alexander has tended to struggle this season with consistency is pitching, especially when facing a team for a second time during the season.

Less than a week after holding Longwood to two hits and striking out eight in the eight-inning win, Alexander was shelled for 11 hits and seven runs in 6 2/3 innings by the Lancers. The same thing happened against Ohio in JMU’s home-opening weekend with the sophomore shutting out the Bobcats on March 16 and then allowed six runs in 1 2/3 innings of relief the next day.



Alexander hit a rough patch as a pitcher at this point of the season last year as well before ironing out the issues for the stretch run. JMU softball coach Loren LaPorte said Alexander simply needs to continue to mature and evolve to stay ahead of hitters, who are armed with more information about pitchers.

“At the beginning of the year, teams don’t know you, there’s no scouting on you, and week after week, it’s going to get harder and harder,” LaPorte said. “What you’ve done the last four weeks is out there, everybody has all the information. It’s important for [Alexander] to understand that and she has to get better, she can’t stay the same.”

One of the challenges Alexander faces in this battle is that she does split time during practice with all of her responsibilities. Buresch only has to focus on throwing bullpens each day while Alexander is juggling throwing bullpen and also participating in batting practice and fielding practice during one session.

LaPorte said she has to devise a strategy for Alexander that allows the sophomore to maximize her practice time, including potentially restricting her to working on either just hitting, fielding or pitching on a given day.

“It’s harder for her because she’s a hitter, she’s a defensive player,” LaPorte said. “I have to keep in mind that she’s doing a lot all at once and I need to better focus on her each day. That’s the biggest thing for [Alexander], she’s spread thin just because of who she is and the type of player she is, and we need to do a better job at dealing with that.”

Alexander said she has no issues with her workload during practice.

“I am an athlete, so I’m just doing what’s best for the team,” Alexander said. “At times [balancing my duties] gets hard when one thing isn’t working, but I don’t think it’s that difficult.”