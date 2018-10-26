HARRISONBURG — There’s a downward trend James Madison can begin pushing in a positive direction if it just peeks back at last year’s meeting with this week’s opponent.

“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve been in the red zone a lot,” third-year Dukes offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. “We’ve scored a lot, but we’ve scored maybe more field goals than you’d like.”

JMU beat Stony Brook 26-7 in the second round of the 2017 FCS postseason while capitalizing off its red-zone chances. The Dukes converted all four of their opportunities inside the 20-yard line including three for touchdowns against the Seawolves in that contest.

On Saturday when the two teams meet again at Bridgeforth Stadium, Kirkpatrick and his offensive players surely would prefer to finish sustained drives in the end zone instead of settling for three points.

The problems are that the Dukes have struggled to do that this season as well as they have in recent ones and Stony Brook has one of the best red-zone defenses in the country. The Seawolves rank fifth in the FCS for red-zone defense.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily one thing,” JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci said. “I think defenses are doing a good job of calling coverages and I think some of it is us not executing.”

Through seven contests this season, JMU is coming away with points on 84 percent of its red-zone occasions, but only scoring touchdowns on 48 percent of the trips (19 touchdowns in 39 red-zone opportunities).

For the 2017 season, JMU was at an 83 percent red-zone scoring clip and a 61 percent touchdown rate (88 touchdowns in 144 red-zone opportunities) and two years ago, Kirkpatrick’s offense had an 87 percent red-zone scoring clip and a 73 percent touchdown rate (68 touchdowns in 93 red-zone opportunities).

“We work on it every week,” Kirkpatrick said. “But every week is different because every scheme is different and the situations are different.

“A lot of times when you get down there, it comes down to some one-on-one matchups. A guy has to make a good catch because windows are tight. You can’t beat ‘em deep because they’re going to sit on your routes a little bit more and guys have to make an individual play sometimes because they don’t give touchdowns away and you have to go earn those things. And there’s been some opportunity that I think we’ve let get away.”

When JMU topped Stony Brook last year, the Dukes won those one-on-one matchups inside the 5-yard line.

In the first quarter, running back Trai Sharp caught a 5-yard pass on a swing route after former quarterback Bryan Schor made a snap decision to release the ball and let Sharp try to finish the series. Sharp snuck by Stony Brook linebacker Noah McGinty before diving with the ball over the goal line.

Schor also took advantage of a blitzing Stony Brook defense when he hit former wide receiver Terrence Alls, who beat the opposing defender on a slant route, for a 1-yard scoring strike before halftime.

And in the fourth quarter, former running back Taylor Woods was hit at the line of scrimmage, but bounced off a defender before plunging backward for a 1-yard touchdown run.

When the Dukes have converted their red-zone tries for touchdowns this year, successful one-on-one battles played a part whether it was wide receiver Riley Stapleton catching a back-shoulder throw from DiNucci for a 5-yard score at N.C. State or Sharp cutting back across the Elon defense for a 6-yard dash into the end zone.

Those finishing efforts just need to be more consistent.

“We have portions of the practice when we’re in the red zone, so we run our plays for Saturday in those situations,” DiNucci said, “and we plan on being down there so it’s a big point of emphasis here in the next few weeks. We need to get going to put a few more points on the board.”