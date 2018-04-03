HARRISONBURG — As Louis Rowe began planning for next season, one common theme began to emerge in the practice plans he received from his staff.

Almost every proposal contained substantially more offense than defense.

“Everybody sent me practice plans and there’s so much offense in it and the reason is because we already have the foundation down for defense,” the James Madison basketball coach said. “We’re still going to spend a good deal of time on defense, but we’ll get to spend more time on trying to expand and give more attention to the offensive side.”

The Dukes’ offense was a big issue this past season because of its inefficiencies. When JMU was able to force stops and push the pace, it tended to capitalize on the organized chaos to score. But late in games when teams slowed down the tempo and the Dukes were forced to execute their half-court offense, things fell apart.

This was demonstrated best in JMU’s 70-62 loss to Drexel in the first round of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament when the Dukes missed 17 consecutive shots during a 5-for-31 drought in the final 15:37 of the game. The Dragons were able to work themselves to the free-throw line and keep JMU out of transition, which forced some awkward possessions from the Dukes.

“They were shooting a lot of free throws so we weren’t able to get in transition like we normally do,” junior guard Stuckey Mosley said. “I think that definitely hurt us a little bit in the last game.”

JMU was the least efficient offense in the CAA, according to KenPom.com, thanks to an effective field-goal percentage that ranked 299th out of 351 Division I teams. The Dukes shot just 46.6 percent from inside the arc this past season, another CAA-worst performance, and scored just 101.4 points per 100 possession.

“The main thing for us is we need to be able to score in the half-court,” freshman Matt Lewis said. “We can push and we can run and we can get easy buckets in transition, but if we can really break down, get a few half-court sets that we can run at any time on the court and score, it can really put pressure on teams.”

There are several reasons why JMU struggled to execute in the half-court sets. Rowe pointed to his players impatience at times when a play didn’t work originally, which disrupted the timing and spacing of the floor. He said most of the offense he wants to run relies on that spacing to create decisions for the defense that will eventually lead to an open shot.

Mosley agreed, saying it wasn’t the plays that were an issue as much as the players’ execution of the concepts.

“We just need to trust in the offense a little more,” Mosley said. “Everybody needs to be where they’re supposed to be and everybody can buy in just a little more to win the games.”

When JMU did have success playing in the half-court, there were several consistent actions that were involved.

Both Lewis and Mosley, JMU’s two leading scorers, were effective coming off screens and other pick plays that gave them a few inches with which to put up a shot. The pair also succeeded in isolation plays in creating their own shots.

Lewis said those concepts should become the basis for what JMU is working on this offseason to help spark an anemic offense.

“We had a few plays last year that we went to more toward the end of the game that was really good to us,” Lewis said. “A lot of screen and movement action is big for us. As people get more mature and get used to playing with each other, things will get better for us.”