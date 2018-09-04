HARRISONBURG — He absorbed the pertinent information for a full year and then applied it all during his first test.

“It helped me prepare for the moment today, and I think it helped calm me down,” James Madison redshirt freshman linebacker KeShaun Moore said Saturday following the Dukes’ 24-13 season-opening loss at N.C. State.

Moore finished with eight tackles and a tackle for loss in his college debut while solidifying the Madison linebacker core.

“I’m fortunate that I had the chance to redshirt,” Moore said. “It gave me a lot more time to be under [defensive coordinator Bob] Trott, understand how the coaches operate on game day, how to practice, how to handle spring ball and basically just get used to playing college football.”

The Nansemond-Suffolk Academy product spent JMU’s three-week August training camp rising up the depth chart.

Moore went from not playing a snap or even traveling throughout his redshirt season last year to starting at one of the inside linebacker spots for the Dukes in a road opener against a Power Five program. True freshman Mateo Jackson also saw snaps at the position, but Moore was elevated to the No. 1 job after junior Landan Word was sidelined with an upper-extremity injury toward the end of the preseason.

Dukes coach Mike Houston said Word would be out a few weeks.

“I’m really pleased with KeShaun and Mateo in their first college football game,” Houston said. “I thought they played pretty well.”

Jackson, a Hermitage High School alum, recorded five tackles.

Between Moore, Jackson and junior Dimitri Holloway, who started next to Moore at inside linebacker, the position group held up well after 2017 first-teamers Kyre Hawkins and Brandon Hereford both graduated.

Holloway tallied nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble — one that came on N.C. State’s opening drive as he read a screen pass perfectly and popped Wolfpack running back Tyler Baker-Williams to knock the ball from his hands.