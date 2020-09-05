DukesofJMU - MISS IT ALREADY

Today should’ve been the day another season commenced.

F-Lot, G-Lot and P-Lot packed prior to kickoff on a warm-and-sunny afternoon with purple-and-gold clad tailgaters everywhere dreaming of this campaign concluding in Frisco, too.

Had the schedule never been interrupted James Madison would’ve held a season-opening game at Bridgeforth Stadium for the first time in four years. The Dukes kicked off recent seasons with FBS matchups at East Carolina, N.C. State and West Virginia in each of the past three.

And JMU would’ve returned home with its fans, players and coaches all equally eager to put the 2019 national championship game loss behind them in order to officially embark and embrace the start of a new season with goals to get back to the title bout and hoist the trophy this time.

The Dukes, too, were slated to start 2020 like they’ve never done before in their history – with a conference contest. Delaware was due in Harrisonburg, and whatever team took the game would’ve had a jump in the standings on the rest of the Colonial Athletic Association.

Unfortunately, none of it will happen since coronavirus concerns forced the CAA in July to scrap its fall season. JMU tried to put together an independent fall schedule, but was ultimately unsuccessful. So the conference and the Dukes like most of the FCS will wait until the spring to play football.

But since it’s difficult not to imagine all of those great feelings a first game of a new season brings, here are just a few of the storylines the showdown between JMU and Delaware would’ve lent itself to: