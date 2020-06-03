He would have preferred for his Buffalo Bills to capture the division with the enemy comprised as it has been for the last two decades.

“Man, I wish [Tom] Brady was still in the AFC East,” Bills safety Dean Marlowe, a James Madison alum, told the Daily News-Record on Tuesday, “so we could face the greatest quarterback to play the game and take over the AFC East.”

But earlier this offseason Brady departed the New England Patriots, who he spent the last 20 years with and helped bring six Super Bowl titles to, for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That decision leaves behind a perceived void in the division for the Bills to fill as, perhaps, the favorite.

Buffalo finished 10-6 last season, its second winning campaign in the last three, before falling to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round.

“But [Brady] not being there, I don’t think that just gives us the open door,” Marlowe said. “The Jets are a good team. The Dolphins are a good team. And the Patriots still have Bill Belichick. He’s a great coach and you never know what he has up his sleeve. So just like every NFL game every year, it’s going to be a fight.”

That’s not new for Marlowe, though.

The four-time All-Colonial Athletic Association selection with the Dukes wasn’t drafted out of JMU and had to prove he deserved a roster spot with Buffalo on the heels of a stint with the Carolina Panthers that was cut short due to a series of devastating hamstring injuries which forced the team to release him.

“Being an undrafted free agent, the only thing that’s guaranteed is that you show up to every meeting like it’s your last,” Marlowe said. “And you better keep working and you better do something, and that’s whether it’s in the meeting room or on the field to separate yourself from the others. That’s the only thing that’s guaranteed. It’s what you do with your opportunity.

“But I’ve said I always had that chip on my shoulder even when I was at JMU and I kept that into the league. I knew I had the ability. I knew I had the smarts and I knew I was capable of doing everything that I’m doing now and that I did at JMU. So what I did was maintain that composure, consistency and that strong work ethic. And now, I’m going into Year 6.”

Marlowe said it wasn’t until later during his redshirt freshman year in Harrisonburg that he realized he could be one of the more dominating players at the FCS level.

He had 71 tackles and tallied a team-best four interceptions for the 2011 Dukes who reached the second round of FCS playoffs before being eliminated by North Dakota State.

“And then my sophomore year, I came back and was like, ‘I can do this,’” Marlowe said. “I was going to sacrifice everything I had in me to make the NFL because I knew I could do it. And so did Mickey [Matthews]. Mickey is my guy and he told me, ‘You can do big things. You just got to keep going, and don’t take your foot off the gas pedal.’”

Matthews, the former longtime JMU coach, said he believed Marlowe had a shot to reach the NFL.

“He was a high school quarterback,” Matthews said of Marlowe, a Queens, N.Y. native, who was a two-star recruit by Rivals.com from Holy Cross High School. “But we weren’t sure if he’d play receiver or safety, but we knew he was a good football player. He did a lot of natural things.

“And then after I watched him play defense for two or three days, I knew he wasn’t going to play offense. He was too good of a defensive player because he had too much instinct. He was good.”