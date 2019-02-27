HARRISONBURG — The next time James Madison’s women’s basketball team takes the floor it will officially be March, the maddest of all months when the nation’s focus turns to postseason college hoops.

The mission for the Dukes (22-4, 13-1 Colonial Athletic Association) is simple: Keep winning. Win to close out the regular season and the No. 1 seed in the CAA Tournament is theirs. Win that, and the first NCAA Tournament berth in coach Sean O’Regan’s three seasons is automatic.

Slip up, though, and the postseason picture becomes murkier.

“It’s something I’ve kept my eye on,” O’Regan said. “I’ve felt like every year we are in that position and there’s just nothing you can do about it but win.”

The Dukes, who received three votes in this week’s USA Today Coaches’ Top 25 poll, have done a lot of that and entered the week ranked No. 36 in the NCAA’s Rating Percentage Index (RPI). Given that the 64-team NCAA field is divided among 32 automatic qualifiers and 32 at-large bids, that would seemingly put JMU right in the mix.

But some factors are beyond the Dukes’ control.

A week ago, JMU had a 4-1 record against teams in the RPI Top 100, the lone loss at No. 13 Maryland, but started this week 2-1. The RPI is ever fluctuating and when CAA rival Northeastern blew a double-digit lead to last-place Hofstra on Sunday, the Huskies dropped from No. 87 to 110, potentially costing JMU two quality wins in the eyes of the NCAA Selection Committee.

How JMU’s RPI, and record against the RPI Top 100, looks as the final weeks of the regular season play out will be interesting to watch. The Dukes have already defeated No. 66 Drexel on the road and still have to play the Dragons at the Convocation Center.

Towson, who JMU beat at home, is ranked No. 107 heading into Sunday’s rematch at Towson. The Big East race could be of particular interest to Madison fans, as JMU has victories against Georgetown and St. John’s. Georgetown rose from No. 99 to No. 93 on Sunday while St. John’s fell from No. 93 to 103.

JMU could finish the CAA Tournament with as many as six or seven Top 100 victories, but that’s dependent on the Dukes continuing to beat solid teams, and the borderline teams on their schedule racking up wins of their own.

Among sites that update NCAA bracket predictions for the women’s game, most are predicting the Dukes to take the automatic bid and earn an NCAA seed in the No. 10 to 11 range.

But with three regular-season games to go, the Dukes aren’t ready to start stumping for the committee’s attention.

“If I said I didn’t look at it at all, I’d be lying to you,” O’Regan said. “For me, I think it’s bad karma if you start lobbying, you could find a way to lose a game or something like that. I’ve really tried to latch onto a philosophy of it being a process-driven thing and stay focused on that aspect. If you get involved with the other stuff it just detracts from your focus.”