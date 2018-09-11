HARRISONBURG — Second-year starting quarterbacks at Maine and Rhode Island have aided their teams’ quick starts.

Neither the Black Bears nor the Rams were ranked to begin the year and now both are in the Top 25 after each squad notched consecutive wins to begin the season.

This past Saturday, Maine sophomore quarterback Chris Ferguson threw for three touchdowns as the Black Bears rallied past FBS Western Kentucky while Rhode Island senior signal-caller JaJuan Lawson tossed for 317 yards and four scores as the Rams topped Albany. Lawson transferred to Rhode Island from New Mexico before last season.

“JaJuan understands where he’s supposed to go with the ball,” Rhode Island coach Jim Fleming said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference. “He controls it and knows how to win games.

“He’s settled himself in to be a very effective performer, and the leadership component that comes with the quarterback spot is something he continues to grow with as well.”

Lawson and Ferguson have each thrown for five touchdowns compared to only one interception through two games.

Ferguson’s lone interception came early at Western Kentucky and it was returned for a touchdown, but Maine coach Joe Harasymiak said his quarterback’s ability to overcome the mistake played a large role in the come-from-behind victory.

Maine erased a 21-0 deficit to capture its third win in program history over an FBS foe.

“When you’re a freshman, you press to make plays and you want to earn your teammates’ trust,” Harasymiak said. “And you think the only way to do that is to make big-time plays, and I think he did that at points last year when he just pressed too much.

“Now [Ferguson] understands how to manage a game, understands throwing it away versus taking a sack versus forcing it in there. That’s the development we’ve all seen and certainly he’s got the ability to do a lot of things.”