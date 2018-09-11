Maine, URI Continue Hot Starts Behind Growing QBs
HARRISONBURG — Second-year starting quarterbacks at Maine and Rhode Island have aided their teams’ quick starts.
Neither the Black Bears nor the Rams were ranked to begin the year and now both are in the Top 25 after each squad notched consecutive wins to begin the season.
This past Saturday, Maine sophomore quarterback Chris Ferguson threw for three touchdowns as the Black Bears rallied past FBS Western Kentucky while Rhode Island senior signal-caller JaJuan Lawson tossed for 317 yards and four scores as the Rams topped Albany. Lawson transferred to Rhode Island from New Mexico before last season.
“JaJuan understands where he’s supposed to go with the ball,” Rhode Island coach Jim Fleming said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference. “He controls it and knows how to win games.
“He’s settled himself in to be a very effective performer, and the leadership component that comes with the quarterback spot is something he continues to grow with as well.”
Lawson and Ferguson have each thrown for five touchdowns compared to only one interception through two games.
Ferguson’s lone interception came early at Western Kentucky and it was returned for a touchdown, but Maine coach Joe Harasymiak said his quarterback’s ability to overcome the mistake played a large role in the come-from-behind victory.
Maine erased a 21-0 deficit to capture its third win in program history over an FBS foe.
“When you’re a freshman, you press to make plays and you want to earn your teammates’ trust,” Harasymiak said. “And you think the only way to do that is to make big-time plays, and I think he did that at points last year when he just pressed too much.
“Now [Ferguson] understands how to manage a game, understands throwing it away versus taking a sack versus forcing it in there. That’s the development we’ve all seen and certainly he’s got the ability to do a lot of things.”
Amos Named CAA Special Teams POW
James Madison sophomore D’Angelo Amos was named CAA Special Teams Player of the Week by the league Monday.
Amos had two punt returns for 103 yards including a 76-yard touchdown that helped JMU to a 17-0 weather-shortened win at Norfolk State on Saturday.
“D’Angelo deserves a lot of the credit,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “He’s a guy that just has a knack, the feel and has the vision and I do think punt returns and performing that task is hard to teach sometimes, but he just has a knack for it.”
As a redshirt freshman, Amos finished second in FCS averaging 15.8 yards per return last season.
His current 51.5 yards per return currently leads the country.
“A lot of the credit also goes to the guys on that unit,” Houston said. “Robert Carter had two big blocks that kind of got D’Angelo going Saturday night. Jimmy Moreland had a big block to finish the return off and get him into the end zone. Tabb Patrick had a block there at the beginning of the return, so those guys take a lot of pride in protecting D’Angelo.”
Elon Avenges Playoff Loss Against Furman
Not only did Elon get its revenge against Furman, but the Phoenix did so by dismantling the Paladins.
“It’s the first time we’ve really been able to put a team away since I’ve been here,” second-year Elon coach Curt Cignetti said. “Last year we got on a winning streak, but it seemed every game went down to the last play.”
Elon’s 45-7 win over Furman started with Greg Liggs’ 18-yard scoop-and-score less than a minute into the action.
“We really never looked back after that,” Cignetti said. “We did a great job against their offense, but we were [up] 28-0 at halftime and 38-0 after three [quarters].”
Furman knocked Elon out of the 2017 postseason with a 28-27 win in the opening round.
Six CAA Teams In STATS FCS Top 25
Six CAA teams are in this week’s STATS FCS Top 25.
JMU stayed put at No. 2 while Villanova moved from No. 12 to No. 10. Elon bumped up one spot to No. 14 and Maine climbed to No. 17. Stony Brook and Rhode Island are No. 24 and No. 25, respectively.