HARRISONBURG — Adversity has been a common theme for James Madison softball this year.

At some point over the last eight months, everyone on the team from the players to the coaches have had to adjust to a different role than the one they anticipated having in August. The latest obstacle came two weeks ago when starting center fielder Cambry Arnold was forced out of the lineup with an injury.

For JMU’s last six games, coach Loren LaPorte has started freshmen in the corner spots with sophomore Kate Gordon, who hadn’t played much outfield before this season, in center. LaPorte said the new trio hasn’t missed a beat in the outfield because of the mindset that has been cultivated within the team.

“Our whole year has been about having people step up,” said LaPorte, who was promoted to the top job in September when former coach Mickey Dean left for Auburn. “Our whole team has gone through so much that if someone goes down, they’re willing to step up. ... It came down to one of my team members went down and it’s time to step up, and they’re doing a good job.”

The biggest adjustment was for freshman Hannah File, who had appeared in 11 games in spot duty prior to Arnold’s injury. Now thrust into the everyday starting lineup, the left fielder is 6-of-13 with two doubles, two RBIs and five runs scored at the bottom of the lineup.

She said as soon as Arnold went out, she knew she had an opportunity to prove herself to the coaches.

“I’ve always worked hard throughout the week,” File said. “I knew Cam being out was kind of a little setback and it was up in the air who was going to play out there so every day I tried my hardest to step up and be the player they were looking for in the outfield.”

In the opposite corner is Michelle Sullivan, who has been platooning in right field throughout the season with fellow freshman Sydney Lascola. Sullivan is the odd hitter out of the lineup when Odicci Alexander is pitching and the Dukes are able to utilize a designated hitter instead of one of the field players in the batting order.

She said those games she doesn’t have to hit simplify the game for her.

“It’s definitely a little bit less stressful,” Sullivan said. “It’s nice to get your at-bats, but then you have to really focus on your at-bats and also get your mind ready for the outfield. When I’m just in the outfield, I’m just focusing on getting the ball in, doing my job and getting it done for my team.”

Between the two freshmen is Gordon, who started JMU’s first 31 games in left field, but practiced last season and during the fall in center. The Page County product said the biggest adjustment she had to make in switching positions was being more vocal in her new role to help direct traffic in the outfield.

She also had to adjust to a different angle on the ball off the bat, but she said JMU’s practices before heading to UNC-Wilmington on March 30 got her accustomed to the new viewpoint.

“It took a few practices,” Gordon said with a laugh. “It’s definitely different than left field where it looks more straight on. In center field, the ball moves a little bit more, but we work on it in practice.”

LaPorte said all three outfielders have done a good job in the last two weekends at not getting caught up with the pressure and not over-complicating the simple tasks.

“I don’t think they’re over-thinking it,” LaPorte said. “It’s just catch the ball and throw it in. I don’t think they’re trying to make too much out of it, which I want. I want them to keep things simple.”

Arnold is out for the Dukes’ (27-8) non-conference home game against North Carolina today at 5 p.m. and is doubtful for the weekend series at the College of Charleston. The school characterizes the injury as day-to-day.

Until Arnold is ready to return to the field, Gordon said she knows whoever is in the outfield that day is ready to carry the load.

“There’s been a lot of obstacles we’ve had to overcome, and somehow we’ve figured it out,” Gordon said. “The outfield has a special bond, not just us three, all of the outfielders on this team, so all of us are ready for it, whatever we’re put into.”