HARRISONBURG — Louis Rowe was getting antsy in his office last week when he fired a text message off to freshman guard Matt Lewis.

Rowe, who just completed his second season as James Madison basketball coach, told Lewis that he was itching to get the Dukes back on the court for individual workouts. Rowe’s initial plan was to give his team four weeks off after the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament to rest before beginning spring workouts after the Final Four this weekend.

Lewis, always eager to get on the court, said he was ready to start Monday.

“This team, we’re young, but everybody wants to be on the court and everybody wants to win,” Lewis said. “I try to bring that to the team because Coach Rowe said [Mosley and I] need to be leaders and be more vocal and try to show the guys that if we’re ready to play, everybody is going to be ready to play.”

Perhaps due to Lewis’ excitement about returning to the court, JMU began its postseason workout program Monday and the response was the same as what Rowe witnessed last year. All nine returners were eager to hit the court again with their teammates and begin preparing for the 2018-19 season.

Rowe said that type of attitude is a sign that his plan for rebuilding JMU’s basketball program is starting to take hold.

“It says the culture is in the right place and it says we have the right guys,” Rowe said. “All of those things are player-based. ... It’s great to have guys that are like that and that’s always their response, ‘Coach, let’s get back in the gym.’”

Although some players like junior guard Stuckey Mosley used the off time to step away from basketball, others like Lewis hit the gym almost immediately to begin building on the season. Their first few sessions this week have been spirited with a renewed enthusiasm from the downtime.

Freshman Darius Banks said most of Rowe’s recruits last year knew there were going to be some growing pains this past season, but as soon as the team exited the locker room after its 70-62 loss to Drexel in the CAA Tournament on March 3, the focus shifted to how to improve for next season.

“As soon as we lost that game, this season was over with so let’s just get back started,” Banks said. “We knew the process from the beginning what was going to happen. We just need to continue to trust and keep building on it.”

When Rowe visited the team during its weightlifting session Monday, he did a double-take when he noticed how many players were in the room. At this time last year, Rowe peeked into the weight room and saw a mixture of his four returning players and the nearly-graduated seniors who were preparing for pro careers.

On Monday, Rowe said it took a second for him to process that the nine guys lifting weights were all going to return next season for the Dukes. After two offseasons spent trying to build a roster and teach his system, he said this spring feels like a new beginning to his tenure with so many players returning who are familiar with his style.

“It’s exciting because for the first time, it feels like this is the starting point,” Rowe said. “I know we’re beyond two years in, but it feels like this is the first true offseason where we’ve gotten a chance to have multiple guys here for postseason workouts, summer workouts and then preseason workouts. You’ve got to use that time to build that energy.”

Last year, JMU’s spring workouts feature conditioning and individual skill work as Rowe waited for the freshmen and junior college transfers to arrive in June. This year, Rowe is complementing that work with other team-building activities such as community service and a bowling league.

Mosley, one of the four players who returned from Rowe’s first JMU team, said there was a different energy around postseason workouts last year compared to the vibe surrounding the team this week.

“Last year we didn’t know what to expect, we didn’t know what was going to happen in the summer when everybody got here,” Mosley said. “This year, the core of the team is coming back and most everybody is back, so we can build on what happened this past season.”

In order for JMU to build upon its successes from last season, everyone has preached being bought in to continuing the strong work ethic during the offseason. Banks said the key to improvement is making sure the Dukes make every rep on the court and in the weight room the same as if it was happening during the season and bring that intensity and focus to every workout.

“We know what we need to accomplish,” Banks said. “We get our reps in, do what we need to do and go on from there. It’s just a process. We’ve just got to trust the process around here.”