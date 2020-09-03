DukesofJMU - MADIA: Reduced Playoff Field Only Accelerates The Inevitable

Those lopsided early-round postseason games won’t be missed, even if it’s only a few of them that are gone.

Not James Madison’s 66-point outburst in a thumping of Monmouth last year nor North Dakota State’s dismantling of San Diego, which wasn’t up to task, in consecutive years a few playoffs back nor South Dakota State’s crushing 51-6 win over Duquesne in 2018.

If the FCS indeed decides to reduce the number of postseason participants during its hopeful spring campaign, the choice should be welcomed since it would remove teams that weren’t going to win the championship anyway.

Additionally, it would certainly stand as the right call considering the circumstances.

“The timeliness is really the focal point, I think,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said last month when he suggested a 16-team postseason field to cap the spring instead of the usual 24-team bracket that helps conclude a traditional fall. “It’s about the experience, but you’ve got to do it in a time frame that works.”

And programs across the FCS primarily want to be able to return to as close to a typical fall schedule as possible by next year after the coronavirus altered most plans for this fall.

According to last week’s report from the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee, the FCS Championship Committee recommended the FCS playoffs be held between April 18 and May 15 this coming spring and that the field be reduced from 24 teams to 16 teams (10 automatic qualifiers and six at-large choices).

Perhaps a more competitive field would consist of only 16 at-large selections, but wrapping the postseason up in mid-May provides coaches and players who advance deep into the playoffs more than two months of recovery time before being thrust into a training camp in preparation for the fall of 2021.

The D-I Football Oversight Committee is expected take a formal position on the issue via video conference today.

Should the D-I Football Oversight Committee back the FCS Championship Committee, there’s no reason to believe the reduction of eight at-large teams would drastically change the outcome of a potential spring postseason.

In a traditional year, the top eight teams are seeded with 16 others filling in the rest of the bracket. And lately those 16 unseeded squads haven’t made much of an impact in regard to determining a champion as the playoffs unfold.

During each of the last three FCS postseasons, no unseeded teams reached the semifinal round. On top of that, since the playoffs expanded from 20 to 24 teams in 2013, a staggering 85 percent of semifinalists were seeded.

Youngstown State is the only program since the 24-team format was introduced to reach the FCS national championship game as an unseeded participant, when it did so in 2016 and lost the title bout to JMU. The Dukes were the No. 4-seed for that year’s tournament and also stand as the lowest seed to win the event in the last nine years.

The rarity is a run like the one Youngstown State had. The norm is chalk with seeded teams cruising against lesser foes early in the tournament, then squaring off against each other and eventually finding out which ones can compete with North Dakota State – winners of eight national titles in the last nine years – for the crown.

Removing eight teams – albeit at-large choices – from the field only accelerates the process.