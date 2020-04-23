Narrowing down the list of potential landing spots for James Madison’s Ron’Dell Carter isn’t nearly as easy of a task as projecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to the Cincinnati Bengals as the mock draft experts have done since the college football season concluded.

There are a myriad of options for Carter for a few reasons, and he said he knows a wide-range of scenarios could unfold Saturday. The defensive end has been pegged a fifth- to seventh-round prospect mostly, with the worst-case option being he signs quickly following the NFL Draft as a free agent.

“One thing I’ve been told about this is you can’t really get your hopes up until after the draft,” Carter, the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year, said. “Anything can happen, and who knows? Just to give you a hypothetical, three defensive ends could get selected, and then once the seventh round comes there could still be a lot of talent from a defensive end standpoint. Or on the flipside, 20 defensive ends could get selected in the first five rounds and now in the last two rounds I’m still there and I could get drafted.

“The draft is one of the most unpredictable things in the world. Teams trade up, teams trade back and teams pick someone that you never saw in a mock draft, so it’s crazy.”

On top of it all, Carter said he’s spoken to 30 of the 32 NFL franchises since participating in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January, and over the last month he has met virtually via FaceTime or Zoom with six clubs.

And how he fits each team varies based on the defense they run and how that organization’s general manager, coaching staff and scouts assess Carter’s best position in the NFL. With the Dukes, Carter shined primarily as a defensive end, but occasionally slid inside to play defensive tackle. At the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, he even took reps at the outside linebacker/edge spot.

In lieu of pro day, which was canceled due to the coronavirus, Carter filmed himself doing different position drills, he said, and his agent sent the tape to all 32 teams.

“Standing up, rushing off the edge,” Carter said. “I placed cones down and I rushed in a two-point stance. I’d drop back into coverage and I’d do the latter drills to show how quick my feet are, so I did a lot of things that at least helped and showed that I’m in shape, I’m at a good weight and I could move, so if they need me to drop in coverage, I’ve shown clips of that. I can rush from the two-point or if I need to rush from the three-point, they know I can do that as well.”

Some teams needing defensive end or edge help and could use a player like Carter include the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and New England Patriots. Those teams would also likely be interested in fellow former Dukes defensive end John Daka, who led the FCS in sacks last year.

Here are some other possible fits for JMU players anxiously waiting to find their new homes: