MADIA: Exploring Potential Fits For JMU's Prospects
Narrowing down the list of potential landing spots for James Madison’s Ron’Dell Carter isn’t nearly as easy of a task as projecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to the Cincinnati Bengals as the mock draft experts have done since the college football season concluded.
There are a myriad of options for Carter for a few reasons, and he said he knows a wide-range of scenarios could unfold Saturday. The defensive end has been pegged a fifth- to seventh-round prospect mostly, with the worst-case option being he signs quickly following the NFL Draft as a free agent.
“One thing I’ve been told about this is you can’t really get your hopes up until after the draft,” Carter, the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year, said. “Anything can happen, and who knows? Just to give you a hypothetical, three defensive ends could get selected, and then once the seventh round comes there could still be a lot of talent from a defensive end standpoint. Or on the flipside, 20 defensive ends could get selected in the first five rounds and now in the last two rounds I’m still there and I could get drafted.
“The draft is one of the most unpredictable things in the world. Teams trade up, teams trade back and teams pick someone that you never saw in a mock draft, so it’s crazy.”
On top of it all, Carter said he’s spoken to 30 of the 32 NFL franchises since participating in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January, and over the last month he has met virtually via FaceTime or Zoom with six clubs.
And how he fits each team varies based on the defense they run and how that organization’s general manager, coaching staff and scouts assess Carter’s best position in the NFL. With the Dukes, Carter shined primarily as a defensive end, but occasionally slid inside to play defensive tackle. At the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, he even took reps at the outside linebacker/edge spot.
In lieu of pro day, which was canceled due to the coronavirus, Carter filmed himself doing different position drills, he said, and his agent sent the tape to all 32 teams.
“Standing up, rushing off the edge,” Carter said. “I placed cones down and I rushed in a two-point stance. I’d drop back into coverage and I’d do the latter drills to show how quick my feet are, so I did a lot of things that at least helped and showed that I’m in shape, I’m at a good weight and I could move, so if they need me to drop in coverage, I’ve shown clips of that. I can rush from the two-point or if I need to rush from the three-point, they know I can do that as well.”
Some teams needing defensive end or edge help and could use a player like Carter include the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and New England Patriots. Those teams would also likely be interested in fellow former Dukes defensive end John Daka, who led the FCS in sacks last year.
Here are some other possible fits for JMU players anxiously waiting to find their new homes:
WR Brandon Polk
His 4.28-40 yard dash at his private pro day last month only helped wide receiver Brandon Polk’s chances to secure an NFL opportunity. He has added versatility, too, having played wide receiver, inside receiver and also returned kicks and punts during his one year at JMU and four seasons prior with Penn State.
“They can use me however they want to,” Polk said. “I’m ready for any opportunity.”
Christian Shanafelt, an NFL Draft analyst specializing in small-school prospects for Road To Sunday and The Chris & DJ Show with former Bears defensive back DJ Moore, said Polk has a place in the NFL because of his speed.
“Just imagine him on a team like San Francisco,” Shanafelt said, “and being in that Kyle Shanahan offense. You’ve seen what they’ve been able to do with some speedy wide receivers in the past, and it goes back to Shanahan’s days [as offensive coordinator] with the Atlanta Falcons when they had a wide receiver named Taylor Gabriel, a shorter, but speedy guy. Back years ago at his pro day at Abilene Christian, Gabriel ran a 4.2 40-yard dash as well. Not the biggest guy, but a burner who can take the top off the defense and has had some success in the NFL. I could see a guy like Brandon Polk being a fit in an offense like San Francisco’s.”
QB Ben DiNucci
Quarterback Ben DiNucci said he’s spoken with 15 teams and had Zoom or FaceTime meetings with six or seven clubs including the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.
So it’s safe to say the CAA Offensive Player of the Year will have multiple suitors.
“He’s an underrated athlete, and if there’s a play that can’t be made right away, he can scramble around and make the most out of a situation,” Shanafelt said of DiNucci. “I think it might take a year or two for DiNucci to battle for a starting job, but certainly he’s a quarterback prospect over time that could be a starter one day in the NFL.”
Additionally, the athleticism – the proven ability to throw, run and throw on the run – DiNucci has could be attractive to teams with solidified starters who posses the same traits and are looking for a similar backup, so no offensive plan has to be drastically altered when the starter gets hurt.
The Seattle Seahawks could search for a backup quarterback in the later rounds or in free agency afterward considering they don’t have one currently on the roster and need an understudy for Russell Wilson.
WR Riley Stapleton/TE Dylan Stapleton
The blueprint is already in place for Riley Stapleton.
He doesn’t have to look any further than another former JMU standout, Daniel Brown, now of the New York Jets, who is entering his sixth season in the NFL. Or his brother Dylan Stapleton, who transitioned from wide receiver in high school to college tight end.
“I’m kind of right in between either one right now. I’m around 230 pounds,” Riley Stapleton said. “And I’ve heard things that [NFL teams] want to see if I could be a big wide receiver or make a potential switch to the tight end position. I don’t obviously mind at all.”
Brown adjusted from college wide receiver to pro tight end, and there are plenty of teams – like the Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Redskins – looking for pass-catching help in the form of a tight end toward the finish of the draft or after the event. The Stapleton brothers could be options for all those teams.
CB Rashad Robinson
Typically when given an NFL opportunity former JMU defensive backs have made good on it, and cornerback Rashad Robinson is next in line to possibly do so.
Cornerback Jimmy Moreland was a seventh-round choice of the Washington Redskins last year and became a starter. Safeties Raven Greene (Green Bay Packers) and Dean Marlowe (now of the Buffalo Bills) signed undrafted free agent deals and are carving out nice careers.
Robinson should be a thought for teams such as Atlanta, Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, Jacksonville and Washington, which could all be looking to boost depth at cornerback.