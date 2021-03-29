DukesofJMU - Madia: Cignetti Had JMU Prepared For Return

WILLIAMSBURG - Even if he anticipated disruption, no one could’ve accurately predicted the twists and turns his squad had faced since they last played.

James Madison coach Curt Cignetti changed quarterbacks, promoting Gage Moloney to the No. 1 gig only to be without the left-handed thrower and have to re-elevate original starter Cole Johnson back to the top job. Moloney was unavailable and so were running backs Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse as well as four or five other players for top-ranked JMU’s 38-10 win at William & Mary on Saturday.

The Dukes were without those seven or eight players who couldn’t travel after coronavirus issues spread through the team causing them to briefly pause and postpone their previous two games. All-Colonial Athletic Association running back Percy Agyei-Obese made the trip, but wasn’t cleared until Friday, Cignetti said, and since Agyei-Obese didn’t practice throughout the week, he wasn’t equipped to play against the Tribe.

“But we had a good week of preparation,” Cignetti said. “Our team was very focused I felt. You could really see the focus coming on and I felt confident we were going to play really well.”

They did.

From start to finish on Saturday, the Dukes dominated for the first time this season – against a quality opponent – like the No. 1 team in the country should. They outrushed William & Mary 240 yards to 59 mostly behind the 141-yard rushing effort of freshman Kaelon Black who partnered with senior Jawon Hamilton to fill the void of Agyei-Obese, Palmer and Vanhorse.

Johnson, who was 16-of-22 for 220 yards and a touchdown, took advantage every time a Tribe linebacker had incorrect instincts forward in pursuit of slowing the run before pulling the ball and slinging it to Antwane Wells Jr., Kris Thornton or Clayton Cheatham in the middle of the field. Johnson was crisp throughout and looked like the quarterback who earned the role of starter during preseason practice.

Dukes linebacker Kelvin Azanama was everywhere, racking up a game-high 11 tackles in addition to a sack while helping the defense smother William & Mary. Special teams contributed, too, with holder Alex Miller executing a fake field goal for a touchdown.

Every available player was prepared, and Cignetti and his staff deserve credit for that coming off of the three-week hiatus.

“We took a good look at ourselves and made some changes,” Cignetti said. “There were a lot of 3:30 a.m. in the mornings for me. I got back into football. I had not been in football in the spring. I was the social-distance coordinator and then I realized those efforts were futile. And we all worked together.”

Johnson said he knew late the week before he would likely start again against the Tribe, so the coaches had time to put together a plan to help their quarterback. In his three previous starts, Johnson had thrown four interceptions.

“We put him in better positions and everybody else, too,” Cignetti said. “Every week is a challenge to do that, so I think [Johnson] was put in some situations in Game 2 and Game 3 that weren’t great in the passing game. He didn’t have many good options. There weren’t guys open. Today we had people open and he delivered the ball.”

Said William & Mary coach Mike London: “Their strength is in their run game and it’s been indicative of the three running backs that they’ve had who were all averaging about six yards per carry. That’s what they do. So, they wear you out, but then what you saw also is when you bring an extra defender down then they throw the slant pattern right behind you. You’ve got to give them credit.”

Then there was Miller’s touchdown, which extended JMU’s lead to 21-0 in the first quarter. Cignetti said special teams coordinator Grant Cain recognized the opportunity on film and installed the play in practice.

Miller executed it well and so did defensive tackle and lead blocker Tony Thurston, the backup tight end on the field goal team, who only learned how to block it properly because the starting tight end on the field goal team was unavailable. Cignetti said they had to teach it quickly to Thurston.

Of course, William & Mary was without their starting quarterback Hollis Mathis and standout freshman running back Malachi Imoh, but JMU didn’t know that until kickoff because those two weren’t ruled out until pregame due to injury.

And the Dukes were seeking a win they knew they needed to have.

“The Elon game felt like a loss in some ways and then you couldn’t play,” Cignetti said. “We were getting ready for a team that was really impressive on tape against Elon. Their quarterback was dynamic. Their running back, too. This was a playoff game for us.”