NORFOLK — James Madison signee Michael Christmas can’t take the floor for the Dukes until the next season, but as the Landstown High School senior from nearby Virginia Beach, a 6-7 small forward capable of scoring all over the court, sat in the stands watching his future teammates he wanted nothing more than to get out there and try to get something going.

“I was just like ‘put me in the game, Coach. I know I can do something for you,’” Christmas said.

Understandable, because the current JMU roster went long stretches during which even making a layup seemed impossible. The Dukes shot 28.8 percent from the floor on the way to a 67-42 loss to Old Dominion.

“They are really good defensively, but we didn’t execute,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “The ball has got to move, we have to swing it. We missed layups, we turned it over when we had open layups. We played bad.”

Madison (6-4) endured a historically bad shooting first half, and didn’t improve on it enough in the second to overcome a big night from ODU’s redshirt senior B.J. Stith, who finished with 28 points and eight rebounds.

The past two games have been lackluster for the Dukes in different ways. Thursday night JMU needed overtime to beat one of the worst teams in the country after a poor defensive effort to start the game. Saturday, the defensive intensity was there from the start, but the Dukes simply couldn’t make shots, putting up the worst offensive output in the 84-game series between the one-time CAA foes.

It won’t get any easier for JMU next time out as the Dukes return home Tuesday to take on a Radford team that has road wins at Notre Dame and Texas. That means the leaders of this year’s James Madison squad — Stuckey Mosley, Matt Lewis and Darius Banks, who combined to shoot 8 for 36 — will have to step up.

“In the first half we gave up,” Lewis, who managed a team-high 15 points, said. “We allowed the missed shots to get to us. We can’t let the adversity affect how we play. We were hesitant, we played tight to start the game and that’s really what hurt us.”

Stith came out red hot for the Monarchs (5-3), hitting his first three shots and personally building a 7-5 lead for ODU four minutes into the game. But the Dukes were clearly playing with a lot more intensity than in Thursday’s overtime victory against winless Coppin State and made the Monarchs work for their points.

Still, JMU’s early offensive struggles persisted and ODU’s 7-footers, Dajour Dickens and Elbert Robinson III, who combined for six blocks, made it tough for Madison to find any easy looks in the paint as the Dukes repeatedly missed driving shots and put backs.

“I don’t think a lot of people have two 7-footers, at least teams that we play,” ODU senior Ahmad Caver said. “I think that will always stick out on our defensive side.”

While the Monarchs were not exactly lighting it up offensively themselves in the first 20 minutes, shooting 42 percent from the field and just 2 of 10 from 3-point range, they made enough of the easy ones to build a 17-point lead at the break.

Nearly all of ODU’s offense came from the backcourt with Caver adding 25 points and eight assists for the Monarchs. Even as JMU started making some shots in the second, shooting 38.5 percent in the final period, the Dukes had no way of recovering from a scoreless drought that lasted from the 6:40 mark of the first half to 15:33 left in the game.

“We have to get better execution on offense,” Rowe said. “We got to get them better looks. They have to take shots to make shots.”