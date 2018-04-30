HARRISONBURG — Kierstin Roadcap strode down the third-base line in need of a breath.

The James Madison sophomore stepped to the plate Sunday with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning and two runners on base in a tied game. The nerves began to kick in for the Turner Ashby grad so she went over for a brief chat with Dukes softball coach Loren LaPorte.

“I went over and talked to Coach LaPorte before I stepped up and she was like ‘What’s wrong, are you OK? Are you OK,’” Roadcap said. “I’m like, ‘I just need to calm down because my heart’s racing, but I was like we’re ready to be done; we’re all ready to be done, so let’s end it right here.’ And Coach LaPorte’s like ‘All right, let’s end it, go get it.’”

Roadcap did exactly that, connecting on a full-count pitch and sending it over the wall in left-center field to cap a five-run 10th inning for the Dukes and lift JMU to a critical 11-8 Colonial Athletic Association win over No. 24 Hofstra at Veterans Memorial Park. The homer concluded the first baseman’s 4-for-6 day that included five RBIs.

“I knew I hit it good and I knew [senior Morgan Tolle] was going to come in,” Roadcap said. “It felt good coming off the bat, but it’s freaking awesome, I’m so happy.”

The homer was the second clutch dinger of the day for Valley products. Page County graduate Kate Gordon tied the game for the Dukes with a two-out solo shot in the seventh inning after Hofstra took its first lead of the game in the sixth.

Gordon said she never looked at the trajectory of the ball once it left her bat, simply sprinting around the bases until she heard the cheers erupt from the crowd and JMU’s dugout.

“Honestly, [I] just [wanted a] base hit,” Gordon said. “Let’s get a base hit and keep the game going pitch by pitch. I just swung and sprinted and once everybody was cheering, I had a feeling [it went over the wall].”

The timely hits supported a gutsy effort from sophomore Odicci Alexander, who threw 177 pitches in the complete game. She surrendered 11 hits and seven walks, but added seven strikeouts, most of which came in critical situations with runners on base.

Alexander was not at her best during the game due to an injury, but navigated her way through numerous jams. In total, the Boydton native stranded 12 Hofstra runners as she weaved her way in and out of trouble.

“It was a tough game, but I knew we had to fight and I had to pull it out for my seniors,” Alexander said. “I did the best I could in the circle no matter how many pitches I threw.”

Alexander managed to escape a bases-loaded no-out situation by inducing three straight fly balls in the fourth inning, only one of which scored a run. She seemed to be in a groove after the first two batters of the sixth inning recorded outs, but that’s exactly when the trouble began.

With JMU protecting a 3-2 lead, Hofstra picked up an infield single and a walk before tying the game on an RBI single. The next batter took Alexander’s 0-1 pitch well over the wall in center field to give the Pride a 6-5 lead.

Alexander steadied herself with quick innings in the seventh, eighth and ninth before Hofstra dented the scoreboard again. This time it was an RBI double off the left-field wall that scored a pair of runs before the sophomore shut the door.

LaPorte said she never strongly considered bringing in freshman pitcher Payton Buresch, who warmed up at least four times in the bullpen during innings, calling Sunday’s win a turning point for Alexander.

“With [Alexander], she’s just a sophomore, we’ve talked about her maturity, and today is when she got over that hump,” LaPorte said. “She got mature on the mound, she wanted the ball when it got hard, that performance, that’s a ballgame you just don’t forget. You forget a lot of the ballgames, you forget a lot of the wins, but that one stays with you forever.”

JMU built its early lead in the first inning by taking advantage of Hofstra’s inaccurate pitching. Sarah Cornell walked Sara Jubas and Gordon before Roadcap mashed a double to center field to score Jubas. Two batters later, senior Jessica Mrozek sent a single back up the middle to score Gordon and Roadcap.

It was the type of strong start JMU needed after sweeping a doubleheader from the Pride on Saturday. Mrozek, one of three seniors who started Sunday on senior day, said despite the emotions before the game, this year’s five-player class knew the importance of the game.

“Senior day celebrates us, but at the same time we know we have a game rigth after it and we know we still have games to go,” Mrozek said. “For us, it’s a day to celebrate us, but it’s a point where we’re like, we don’t have that much left so let’s make the most of it, and I think we did.”

By sweeping all three games from Hofstra (35-11, 15-3 CAA), JMU (37-10, 16-2) is now back atop the CAA by a game over the Pride. In every victory, JMU found itself trailing at some point before coming together to deliver the critical hits to rally the troops.

The Dukes scored four runs in the final three innings to come back from an 8-5 deficit to win 9-8 on a walk-off homer from Alexander in the first game Saturday. In the second half of the doubleheader, JMU broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth inning with a three-run blast from Gordon and held on for a 6-3 win.

“This series shows our fight and the grit that this team has,” Gordon said. “Everything we’ve been practicing for shows that we have each other’s back no matter what.”