HARRISONBURG — It will likely be a running theme for James Madison basketball the next several weeks. The Dukes need to start faster, and nobody knows it better than sophomore guard Matt Lewis.

Last season, JMU lost eight of its first 10 games against Division I teams before a relatively strong second half of the season led to a 10-22 record and 6-12 in the Colonial Athletic Association. One reason for the improvement was Lewis.

The Woodbridge product started 15 of the final 16 games in 2017-18, scoring in double figures in the final 18 contests, including 33 in an overtime loss to eventual conference champion College of Charleston.

Lewis wound up making the CAA All-Rookie team with an average of 14.5 points per game, and picking up where he left off could be a key to a winning 2018-19 for the Dukes.

“Everybody is going to say they are focused on winning the conference championship,” Lewis said. “But I really think the biggest thing for us this year is figuring out how to be consistent. A lot of times last year we were in close games and we just let them go. This year we are more mature. We’re older and we got that experience.”

Even though he didn’t become a full-time starter until the second half of the season, Lewis finished second on the team in both scoring and minutes played, behind only Stuckey Mosley, a senior preseason All-CAA candidate who averaged 18.4 points. In conference play, Lewis averaged 36.6 minutes and matched Mosley at 17.7 points a game.

JMU coach Louis Rowe wasn’t surprised by the steady improvement of Lewis, who was coached by Joe Wootten at powerhouse Bishop O’Connell in Arlington.

“That’s just Matt being Matt,” Rowe said. “He’s a really smart dude.”

Expectations are high for Lewis, and backcourt mate Darius Banks, who averaged 10.2 points and joined Lewis on the CAA All-Rookie squad. But Rowe is hoping to see a leap from his entire sophomore class, which includes forwards Zach Jacobs, Greg Wilson and Dwight Jones.

“Conditioning was really good with those guys,” Rowe said. “I thought they were really focused weight-training wise. I thought there were some real positives with that group, but I also know there are nine other teams [in the CAA] that are also working really hard.”

That group of sophomores, along with seniors Mosley and Develle Phillips, give the Dukes a core group of returners who played significant minutes last season. Something they say is a major difference as they prepare for the season opener Nov. 6 against Eastern Mennonite.

“Last year, we had only two or three people who came back and had been in the system before,” Jacobs said. “This year we have all these guys who have done it before. We’ve all been there, we’ve done it, so practices and everything are running a lot smoother this year.”

So with practice starting this week, Lewis is geared up to play at a high level from the start, and hopes to lead the Dukes to more victories before New Year’s this time around.

“It’s always easier to do these things when I’ve got a year under my belt and that much more experience,” Lewis said. “Especially because last year I started playing more toward the end of the year. I’ve got to be a bigger leader this year.”