HARRISONBURG — Call it déjà vu or call it Groundhog Day.

The same three James Madison quarterbacks will again contend for the same starting job they initially began competing for around this time last year.

“Everything is earned, not given,” first- year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said.

JMU holds its first practice with Cignetti at the helm on Thursday, and all starting roles are up for grabs including the one at quarterback, according to the coach.

“That’s how it should be,” Cignetti said. “… But the cream rises to the top and you know some guys are going to walk onto the field Day 1 and be the best at their position, and then they’re going to walk off the field the last practice and be the best at their position, but the more competition, the better.”

So for senior Ben DiNucci, junior Cole Johnson and sophomore Gage Moloney, the quest to be the first- team signal- caller restarts even though DiNucci started all 13 games and was a third-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice last season.

DiNucci pulled away from Johnson late in training camp last year and former coach Mike Houston decided on DiNucci the eve of JMU’s 2018 season opener at N.C. State. Moloney had fallen behind DiNucci and Johnson earlier last August.

Cignetti played the position at West Virginia, and was a quarterbacks coach at Davidson, Rice, Temple, Pittsburgh and N.C. State during his climb as an assistant. New offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery, who in January after his hiring said, “an open battle,” would take place at quarterback, played the position at N.C. State and coached the position throughout his career as well.

Fresh eyes on the quarterbacks mean new evaluation criteria.