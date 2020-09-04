DukesofJMU - Lee's Performance In Dukes' Win At SMU Left Lasting Impact

Months before kickoff, he understood the meeting’s significance, and his grasp of that concept only tightened as the game approached. Vad Lee had competed and succeeded against marquee opponents previously, but James Madison’s 48-45 thrilling upset win at FBS Southern Methodist on Sept. 26, 2015, was the final showcase contest of his career. “I personally, myself, I had that game circled,” said Lee, the former James Madison All-American quarterback, nearly five years after the victory. “Because as a former Georgia Tech guy, having played in the ACC and having been in the FBS, I realized that it was my last FBS opportunity. It was my last opportunity to play on an FBS stage and on an FBS field, so I remember going into that week thinking and saying that this is my last chance to show everyone that the success I’m having isn’t just because I’m at JMU or at the FCS level.” And all Lee did on that warm Saturday evening at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Texas was deliver a performance college football had never seen before. “It was going to be last his opportunity to say, ‘I’m good enough to play at whatever level,’” said Everett Withers, JMU’s second-year coach at the time and the man responsible for bringing Lee to the school. “And just the numbers he put up in the game are still mind-boggling to me.” Lee threw for 289 yards, rushed for 276 yards and tallied five total touchdowns — three passing, two rushing — including a 17-yard scoring strike to wide receiver John Miller with 27 seconds left to give the Dukes the win. For all the rushing and passing yards Lee accumulated, he became the first player in Division I football history to throw and rush for at least 275 yards in the same game. In the history of the sport, only five others — Louisville’s Lamar Jackson (2015 vs. Texas A&M), Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel (2013 vs. Oklahoma), Michigan’s Denard Robinson (2010 vs. Notre Dame), Texas’ Vince Young (2005 vs. Oklahoma State) and Missouri’s Brad Smith (2005 vs. Nebraska) — have tallied at least 225 yards rushing and passing in the same contest. Jackson and Manziel each won a Heisman Trophy in their respective careers. *** Lee said he liked that the Dukes’ trip Dallas came deeper into the season. JMU won three straight to start the year, beating Morehead State, Lehigh and Albany in convincing fashion. The Dukes combined to outscore those three foes 153-52 entering their Week 4 game at SMU. “Most of the time you see FCS teams playing FBS teams in like Week 1,” Lee said, “and I remember when the schedule came out thinking that we’d have an opportunity to beat an FBS team because we should be clicking and gelling on all cylinders by then.” The week before against Albany, Lee didn’t have his best game, he admits. He threw for four touchdowns, but also tossed five interceptions. Withers said what was important to the coaching staff was that Lee didn’t let a subpar effort negatively dictate his focus as the Dukes started to prepare for the Mustangs. “It didn’t concern us that much,” Withers said, “because we knew, OK, here’s a guy that’s so mature, that he’d take it to heart and that he’d play well the next week. We knew the next week he’d be locked in, focused and force everyone else to have that focus, too. And he did. That was part of the prep leading up to the game that was so good. It was him demanding focus from our football team.” The Dukes were also boosted because Withers believed they could actually win the game.

James Madison coach Everett Withers talks with officials during the Dukes' win over SMU on Sept. 26, 2015 in Dallas. (Cathy Kusher / JMU Athletics)

SMU was 1-2 early in its first year under then-coach Chad Morris. The Mustangs had beaten North Texas by 18 points, but suffered blowout setbacks to Big 12 members Baylor and TCU. Their best player was wide receiver Courtland Sutton, an eventual second-round pick of the Denver Broncos, and their quarterback was Matt Davis, a dual-threat player who started his career at Texas A&M. But overall, Morris had a program that needed to be retooled. Withers said as long as the Dukes scored frequently on offense, he thought they could win because of the momentum they carried into the contest and because athletically they matched up well with SMU. Former JMU defensive end Andrew Ankrah, a redshirt sophomore that year, said: “We were undefeated and we wanted to keep up the undefeated streak. We were doing really well in Coach Withers’ second year and he was really believing and feeding us the knowledge that we had the opportunity to go in and beat these guys.” Withers said players followed Lee’s lead and put all of their attention on SMU. “Our kids prepared that week unbelievably,” Withers said. “We did all the things that you’re supposed to and traveled like we were supposed to. And we stayed at a hotel that was having a Duke Club function, but our kids weren’t distracted by it. “I was so afraid it was going to be a big distraction because we’re having this large Dallas-area Duke Club function and I’m thinking the kids will be all over the place and are going to be crazy, but the kids were great. They were awesome.” *** On game day, Withers continued to preach to his players that they could win. Ankrah said he remembers Withers’ pregame speech vividly. “It was about ‘You’re the master of your fate. You’re the captain of your soul. You control what you want to control,’” Withers said. “And it was about us wanting to control the outcome of that game, and no matter what they were going to do that we were going to end up having the control if we wanted to have control.” Said Ankrah: “I looked at it as you control what you can — how you execute the game plan, the effort you give each and every single play. So we went in there really believing that we were going to win.” And once the contest started, it was clear JMU could. Lee opened the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run. On that first series the Dukes had three runs of 12 or more yards. It was one from Lee and one each from Cardon Johnson and Rashard Davis. Johnson had a 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to extend JMU’s edge 17-7, but SMU got a score late in the stanza to cut the Dukes’ halftime advantage to 17-14. “The game was so back-and-forth,” said Rashad Robinson, an ex-Dukes cornerback who mostly played special teams in 2015, “and we were really staying with these guys. Then at halftime, Withers came in and was like, ‘You have them on the ropes.’” After the break, Lee dominated. Four of his five touchdowns came in the second half, and he broke long run after long run. For the game, he had nine runs of 10 or more yards including a 40-yard touchdown sprint midway through the third quarter. “I look at him and I’m just like, ‘This guy is running all over the place,’” Ankrah said about Lee’s historic showing. “They could not tackle him. He was outrunning the defense and just carrying us. He put the team on his back and carried us. And I was just thinking, ‘I have to ball out and help the offense,’ because he was playing his ass off.” Ankrah shined, too, in what was the breakout performance of his own career. Down the line, he helped JMU win a national championship in 2016 and evolved into the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. Against SMU, he racked up seven tackles, 3.5 sacks of Davis and two forced fumbles. Ankrah had only 4.5 sacks in his entire career prior to the meeting with the Mustangs.

James Madison defensive end Andrew Ankrah (93) sacks SMU quarterback Matt Davis during the Dukes' win over SMU on Sept. 26, 2015 in Dallas. (Cathy Kushner / JMU Athletics)

And as the two sides tried to one up the other, Lee always had the answer. Lee said during the timeout before his eventual game-winning throw to Miller, he told Withers about the play he thought that would work. Withers went with it and it resulted in Lee finding Miller in the corner of the blue-shaded end zone. “Nerves were at an all-time high in that moment,” Lee said, “and I shared with coaches that this was going to work. We had a conversation on the sideline and we felt fully confident that this play would work. “We called it cash, and we felt we were going to get some money on that play, which we did, and we ended up getting the win on SMU’s homecoming and I think they might’ve even paid the smaller school a pretty penny as well.” JMU netted $425,000 from SMU just to play the game. Morris told reporters afterward: “We knew [Lee] was very talented. I had played against him when he was at Georgia Tech. We’ve just got glaring weaknesses right now … obviously the quarterback-run game is one of them and stopping the pass is another and so I’m going to give him credit.” Withers said the victory is a fond memory that sticks out from his two seasons coaching JMU. He remembers all the fans that showed up in Dallas and that former Dukes great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Haley was at the game. “It’s funny I’m sitting here on a [coaching] staff with John Miller now,” Withers, an analyst with Texas, said, “and John remembers the [winning] play and the call and we talk about it all the time. We reminisce about it a lot.” *** The Dukes rattled off seven consecutive wins to begin that campaign, but the season didn’t end as planned. Lee got hurt in late-October and JMU suffered a surprising loss to Colgate in the playoffs. Although there was no grand culmination to cap 2015, the win over SMU and Lee’s legacy have left a lasting impact behind, according to those who were involved with the game and have been part of the JMU program. The year after, the Dukes won the national championship. They’ve been back to the title game two more times, have captured the CAA crown outright in three of the last four years and are considered perennial championship contenders. “After that recruiting jumped sky high,” Robinson said. “It set a precedent and it gives you so much momentum when you beat an FBS team. The next thing you know we had [ESPN’s] College GameDay on campus. Who would’ve thought GameDay would come to an FCS program like ours? For the most part, it helped out with recruits and it gave us confidence that it’s different here at JMU.” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said: “What it did for me was make scheduling a nightmare. From a branding standpoint and a recognition perspective, it certainly helped our program, and helped motivate and bring a lot of fans that have ended up supporting us year in and year out, which is a tremendous opportunity for us as a program.” Withers said the recent ascension of JMU football might not have occurred as quickly without Lee.

James Madison quarterback Vad Lee carries the ball during the Dukes' win over SMU on Sept. 26, 2015 in Dallas. (Cathy Kushner / JMU Athletics)

“We hit a jackpot,” said Withers, who still can think back to taking a call from Lee’s high school coach while he was transitioning from his job as an assistant at Ohio State to the head gig at JMU. “We were getting ready for the Orange Bowl and Vad’s high school coach called me,” Withers said. “I was really good friends with him. We had recruited Vad when I was at North Carolina and he told me, ‘Look, Vad is not happy at Georgia Tech, now, and he wants to leave. He’s going to leave right after the bowl game.’ I went, ‘What? He’s going to leave Georgia Tech?’ So he did a great job of getting us connected with Vad and brought Vad on campus. “Vad, he was a great athlete and great leader, but what a great person. To this day, you can’t win at any level of football unless you got a quarterback, but to have a quarterback with his caliber, talent level and then the have the leader part of it and the person part of it, it was a home run for JMU. I don’t think it was me that changed JMU. I think it was him that changed JMU.” Lee said: “I think [the SMU win] started transcending our program to new heights, new levels and it’s been cool. … You always want to leave a place better than you found it, and that’s what I cherish about my time there is seeing all the success that’s come after. It’s been a great blessing to me to really experience it.”