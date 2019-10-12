HARRISONBURG – The understudy had waited long enough.

“I was just speechless,” James Madison safety MJ Hampton said. “It’s just something I haven’t really been part of that’s this big before. So helping my team out to come out on top, it just really means a lot.”

Hampton’s 83-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter propelled the No. 2 Dukes past No. 5 Villanova for a 38-24 win on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium and brought the sold-out, purple-clad crowd of 25,076 to its most deafening pandemonium in the process.

“We look at him like he’s a starter,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said of Hampton.

But without the ejection of starting safety D’Angelo Amos, who was called for targeting in the first quarter, there’s no guarantee Hampton would’ve been on the field to record the first interception of his career and the most critical pick of the Dukes’ season yet.

The previously unbeaten Wildcats were threatening to retake the lead when Hampton stepped in front of a pass thrown by Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith. The 6-foot, 183-pound defender secured the catch and raced past trying tacklers with the help of a block from linebacker Dimitri Holloway on Smith en route the end zone and a 31-24 advantage for the Dukes with less than 11 minutes to play.

Hampton, who couldn’t help himself from smiling afterward, said he was most concerned with getting caught from behind before crossing the goal line.

“At the end of the day, the coaches talk about playing as a starter,” Hampton said. “So even as a backup, you’ve got to be ready to go in there and do your job.”

Cignetti said: “[Hampton] is a fearless guy with a high motor. He doesn’t say very much. He’s a real physical guy and he can whack you and he loves to play.”

The interception was the second of four turnovers JMU (6-1, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) forced in the final 15 minutes to seize the victory over Villanova (6-1, 3-1 CAA).

Dukes defensive end John Daka forced a fumble on the opening play of the fourth quarter and three plays later JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci turned it into a touchdown, connecting with wide receiver Brandon Polk for a 26-yard score to tie the game.

“We had great field position on first-and-10 and fumbled the ball back to ‘em,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said. “And then we’re in the red zone again, pick-six, and now obviously with a big crowd, it was a huge momentum swing.”

Up until that point, Smith had played flawlessly. He finished the game with a career-best 387 passing yards to go along with three touchdowns, but the third and fourth turnovers came when he was in desperation mode.

JMU cornerback Rashad Robinson and safety Adam Smith each notched interceptions over the last seven minutes.

And while Daniel Smith was turnover-prone when it mattered most, DiNucci played mistake-free, finishing the game with 216 yards and three touchdown passes.

“And MJ had the play of the day,” Cignetti said, “the interception for a touchdown. … But the story is the four turnovers to none and 14 points off turnovers. I give our guys a lot of credit for keeping their poise and fighting, fighting and fighting and then the dam broke and it broke our way.

“A real good win for us.”

And for Hampton, a junior who had primarily played only on special teams in his first two seasons and who had added responsibilities in the Dukes’ third-down defense this season, his patience finally paid off.

“It has had its ups and downs,” Hampton said about his wait to make an impact. “But at the end of the day, you can’t sit here and pout because the more you pout, if you get in there, you’ve got nothing to do and then you mess up. But if you keep a high mentality and always think, ‘OK, if I get in there, I’m going to do something,’ at the end of the day, you’ll be good.”

BOX SCORE

Villanova 0 10 14 0—24

James Madison 7 10 0 21—38

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

JMU—R. Stapleton 2 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 10:39

Second Quarter

VU—Hodge 43 pass from Smith (Kresge kick), 14:24

JMU—R. Stapleton 5 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 9:19

VU—Kresge 39 field goal, 3:14

JMU—Ratke 43 field goal, 0:39

Third Quarter

VU—Summers 4 pass from Smith (Kresge kick), 10:18

VU—Hodge 10 pass from Smith (Kresge kick), 5:37

Fourth Quarter

JMU—Polk 26 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 13:53

JMU—Hampton 83 interception (Ratke kick), 10:48

JMU—Palmer 69 run (Ratke kick), 7:28

Individual Stats

RUSHING—VU: Barlee 11-38, Pringle 2-5, Ayo-Durojaiye 7-4, Smith 8-(-2). JMU: Palmer 8-103, Agyei-Obese 11-41, Vanhorse 4-9, DiNucci 8-6, Hamilton 3-4.

PASSING—VU: Smith 26-47-3-387. JMU: DiNucci 20-32-0-216.

RECEIVING—VU: Hodge 8-134, Summers 6-50, Hayek 5-86, Kerxton 4-95, Barlee 2-23, Pringle 1-(-1). JMU: R. Stapleton 5-44, Polk 4-44, Vanhorse 3-42, Brown 3-37, D. Stapleton 3-21, Dean 1-16, Hamilton 1-12.