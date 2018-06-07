HARRISONBURG — It’s rare for an entire class to be missing on the roster of a college team.

In theory, there is at least one person from every grade level on the team each season.

But this year, James Madison softball had no juniors.

Which means next year, the Dukes will have just one senior — fifth-year Megan Good, who missed this past season with a knee injury — on the roster.

“Anybody’s ideal situation is we have three years to learn from senior classes and then we get to be seniors,” said Kierstin Roadcap, part of the eight-player rising junior class. “Our junior class this year, we don’t get that. Megan obviously cannot lead our team on her own, she’s going to need some help.

“We’re really going to have to step up, we’re going to have to be better communicators, we’re going to have to be better role models and leaders. We’re really going to have to push the underclassmen because Megan isn’t going to be able to do it on her own, and if we don’t step up, she’s going to be very overwhelmed.”

JMU brought in a six-player class in the fall of 2015, but none of those six were on the roster this past season. Three of them left the team but are still enrolled at the school, according to Madison’s online directory.

Savannah Wood transferred to Randolph-Macon before ever appearing for the Dukes and Jenny Behan transferred last summer to Purdue, where she was a first-team All-Big Ten third baseman this past year for the Boilermakers.

Those absences gave this crop of rising juniors plenty of opportunities to play, with six of the eight becoming everyday starters for most of the season. That playing experience helped teach the class lessons about how to be effective leaders on and off the field.

“Most of us upcoming juniors have pretty much practiced the leadership role already,” said Odicci Alexander, the 2018 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year. “Bearing down and knowing Megan can’t lead by herself, I think we’ll be great role models.”

But the Dukes are also asking the rising juniors to mature a little quicker than is typically asked of players. JMU coach Loren LaPorte said she and her staff have already begun broaching the subject of how this class can become better leaders during their individual postseason discussions.

She said her main message to the group is to embrace the opportunity that’s being presented to them and seize the moment.

“It’s like they’re not getting that one more year to figure it out,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “Unfortunately, that’s just the way it is, and that’s what I told them. These were the cards they were dealt, now let’s play them right.”

LaPorte said the process must begin with the group becoming more self-disciplined. She said it will be important for this group to assert themselves as leaders through their actions, including pushing through fatigue and other mental hurdles to accomplish the things that need to be done to take JMU to the next level.

“The thing about this junior class is they have very strong personalities,” LaPorte said. “They’re very opinionated, they’re very gritty and there’s a lot of them. It’s important that they understand — and this is what we’re discussing with them in their end-of-the-year meetings — the importance of strong relationships.

“There’s a lot of things that have to happen off the field to get you to play at a high level on the field, and the biggest thing with this junior class is they’re going to have to do things when they don’t always feel like it, when it’s hard, they’re going to have to do it because it’s the right thing to do.”

Morgan Tolle, who will graduate in December and just wrapped up her of eligibility as a four-year starter, said the Class of 2020’s playing experience will definitely aid them in being better leaders.

However, she said the group will also have an excellent pillar in Good to lean on. The 2017 Schutt Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Player of the Year is well-respected in the locker room and a source of calmness on the field when she’s pitching.

“I think playing behind Megan is going to be such a difference [for] them because Megan is such a great leader in the circle and in the box,” Tolle said.