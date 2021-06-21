LCA's Tucker Will Join Older Brother At JMU

He’ll get to suit up with his older brother for one season.

“I’m elated about that,” Life Christian Academy (Chester) defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker told the Daily News-Record on Monday shortly after announcing his decision to commit to James Madison.

Tucker, a 6-foot-1, 300-pounder, is the younger brother of current Dukes starting linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey.

Tucker said this past Saturday, he attended a one-day prospect camp in Harrisonburg and impressed the JMU staff enough to earn a scholarship offer.

“I was in front of the coaches and they had seen it in plenty of clips,” Tucker said, “but wanted to see it for themselves in person, so I had to show them what I could do in person.”

He said Tucker-Dorsey was there with him every step of the way during the day, following along for drills and showing him around the football facility and campus – one Tucker has been to many times before for games and to visit Tucker-Dorsey.

“The camp went extremely good,” Tucker said. “I went out there and I dominated like I planned to, so everything went smoothly and the visit was great. It was fascinating and everything about the school was impressive, so I really enjoyed that a lot, too. The overall weekend, if I had to put it on a scale from one through 10, I’d give it a 12.”

Aside from spending time with Tucker-Dorsey, Tucker said he was able to chat with his lead recruiters – cornerbacks coach Matt Birkett and rovers coach Eddie Whitley – and get coached up by defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Corey Hetherman throughout the camp.

He said he wanted to absorb everything he could from Hetherman during the session.

“He was giving great feedback and great coaching, so I took it all in and kept working,” Tucker said. “It was great work.”