HARRISONBURG — Before Saturday’s game at Bridgeforth Stadium, the first stop of Jimmye Laycock’s farewell tour around the Colonial Athletic Association, the coach of William & Mary for nearly four decades was presented with a reminder of a better day against James Madison.



Unlike Saturday’s 51-0 blowout loss to JMU, Laycock’s Tribe came into Bridgeforth in 2004 and came away with a 27-24 victory against a Top-5 Dukes team, which would later defeat William & Mary in Williamsburg in what was then known as the Division I-AA Playoffs on the way to the national title.



JMU gave Laycock, who is retiring at season’s end, a photo from that November day 14 years ago, a symbol of the role he played in making JMU-William & Mary one of the best rivalries in the FCS.



“This is what I’ve been waiting for all week,” Laycock said as he walked onto the field with administrators from each school for the pregame ceremony.



Laycock, of course, was joking. The pressing matter for the Tribe was facing a second-ranked Dukes team pursuing a fourth consecutive CAA title. But a few minutes to accept a gift from JMU, presented by Dukes coach Mike Houston and athletics director Jeff Bourne, was an opportunity to recognize what Laycock has done for William & Mary and CAA football as a whole.



“This is my 20th year [at JMU] and I’ve been around Jimmye the whole time,” Bourne said. “I have a great deal of admiration for William & Mary. For Coach Laycock, he’s just been one of those staples of coaching you look at and say he’s done it the right way.”



Taking over the Tribe in 1980, Laycock has led William & Mary to 24 winning seasons and nine playoff appearances, in the process becoming the coach most associated with a program that has also employed Marv Levy and Lou Holtz and where Mike Tomlin was a player.



“I’ve previously been at other schools where we tried to hire him at upper levels,” Bourne said. “He stayed, and I think it’s a testament to the kind of person he is and what he means to the coaching industry."



But Saturday was another reminder how JMU has separated itself from the Tribe. The Dukes’ victories the past two seasons were its most lopsided in the series history. JMU outgained William & Mary by more than 300 yards with 17 more first downs.



“I’m trying to draw back on what short-term memory I have left, but I think they are comparable to the last two teams they’ve had,” Laycock said, referring to the Dukes squads that have played in the past two FCS championship games.



No, it wasn’t Laycock’s finest day.



In fact, it was the worst loss of his career, yet it was still tough to find anyone who would say a bad word about the longest-tenured coach in Division I football.



“I hate for him that this is the way the series ended,” Houston said. “Coach Laycock has done just a tremendous job over the years. I respect him and what he’s done there as much as you can. To do something 39 years at the same place — either you didn’t leave or they didn’t get rid of you — that says a lot about longevity in our industry. I don’t know that you will ever see that again.”