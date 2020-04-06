She tried her best to prolong an inevitable premature ending to the season.

Loren LaPorte already knew the verdict that evening last month in Jacksonville and she said her James Madison softball team realized change to their everyday routine was lingering, too.

“They knew that I knew something,” LaPorte, the third-year Dukes coach, said. “I just wanted to get through it one last time and stay normal for one more day.”

JMU had arrived in northern Florida on March 11 for a weekend slate of games at Jacksonville University as the sports world started its screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That same day the NBA suspended its season, and the next day cancellations to college basketball league tournaments all across the country followed one after the other. The Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball tournament was scrapped, too, and it was during LaPorte’s practice on March 12 that she said she received a call notifying her of the conference’s decision to suspend all spring sports.

“So hitting ground balls and seeing them practice for the last time,” LaPorte said, “I wish I could go back to that moment again because I miss it already.”

Senior left fielder Kate Gordon recalled: “We did a bunch of infield, outfield and we were hitting like a normal team practice. We were excited because we were about to play that weekend and then afterward the coaches were like, ‘Just go over there and huddle behind the fence,’ and that’s when they told us.”

The following morning the Dukes departed for a return to Harrisonburg, and about five hours into their 12-hour trek, according to LaPorte, they found out their season was officially canceled.

“For me, it was more disbelief,” junior shortstop Sara Jubas said. “I don’t follow the news very closely, but I had heard of the virus and everything that was going on. So I guess I hadn’t realized until then just how serious it was and then finding out your season was ending, it’s sad.

“So that was the last team practice of the season and we didn’t get to play some of the games that we were going to get to play. So it’s definitely sad because we weren’t going to get to be together for as much as we were expecting to.”

The abrupt conclusion left JMU with a 13-6 mark for the year, and many questions about what could’ve been had the season went on as scheduled. After all, the Dukes were the six-time defending CAA regular-season champion having won the conference tournament in four of those six seasons and played in the NCAA tournament on seven straight occasions.