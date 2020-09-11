DukesofJMU - KNOCKING OFF THE GIANT

Remembering The Dukes' Historic Win At Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech quarterback Tyrod Taylor is swarmed by James Madison defenders during the Dukes' 21-16 win over the Hokies on Sept. 11, 2010 in Blacksburg. (Roanoke Times)

There’s a convenience store somewhere off I-81 north between Roanoke and Lexington that Mickey Matthews remembers fondly. He stopped in there 10 years ago today. “And there were a lot of people in there,” Matthews recalled. “It was loud and I walked into use the restroom before I got something to drink. But I walk back out to the counter and all of a sudden it got really quiet when I was paying the lady for my drink, so I turned around and the entire place was looking at me. It’s really quiet and I just said, ‘Yes, we did win the game,’ and the entire place erupted in applause.” His pit stop occurred only hours after Matthews and James Madison, as the former longtime coach of the Dukes puts it, ‘became instantly famous.’ Earlier that Saturday, JMU squashed the expected and defied all the normal in college football when it took down No. 13-ranked Virginia Tech, 21-16, on a wet and cool afternoon at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg. The Hokies were a brand, piling up one marquee bowl appearance on top of the other while sustaining Top 25 status and gripping a stranglehold on the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division under legendary coach Frank Beamer. The Dukes weren’t that. Of course, JMU had won its first I-AA national championship six years earlier, but it was still the smaller program with fewer scholarship players than Virginia Tech. JMU hadn’t beaten a top-level foe since 1990 when it upended Navy, 16-7, and up until Sept. 11, 2010, only one FCS/I-AA team in the history of the sport had beaten an FBS/I-A opponent ranked in the Top 15. That came in 2007 when Appalachian State topped No. 5 Michigan. Said Matthews: “Appalachian [State] beat Michigan, but that’s five states away. We were two hours from Virginia Tech and they were nationally ranked.” “It was like, ‘We hold the title of knocking off the giant,’” former Dukes linebacker Stephon Robertson said.

James Madison coach Mickey Matthews celebrates after the Dukes' 21-16 win over Virginia Tech on Sept. 11, 2010 in Blacksburg. (AP Photo)

That’s one reason why the folks in that convenience store were probably so surprised to see Matthews on the heels of a win of such superb magnitude. Matthews said because of all the people he had to talk with in the aftermath of the victory and how long that was taking him, he had to send the team buses back to Harrisonburg without him. He was only able to pull off the highway because he was riding home with his wife, Kay, and son, Clayton, in their truck. “I had my trademark visor on and so that’s part of why they recognized me,” Matthews said. “I had my purple on. … But all of a sudden I was human. When you coach, they spend three hours with you on television and because they see you on the sideline, all of a sudden when they see you in person they know you. And there were some JMU people in there, but there were people from everywhere in that part of the state that had just watched the game.” *** For the majority of the first half, Virginia Tech was in control. The Hokies weren’t dominating, but they had gotten a touchdown pass from quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the opening quarter and kicked a field goal midway through the second quarter to build a 10-0 advantage. That though was prior to JMU running back Jamal Sullivan’s 77-yard catch-and-go on a screen pass in which he navigated multiple defenders and tiptoed the sideline en route to the long score that altered the complexion of the contest and confidence the Dukes were playing with. “Jamal changed the game for us in a big way,” former JMU guard Earl Watford said. Ex-Dukes defensive end D.J. Bryant said: “The turning point for us was before halftime when Sully took that screen down the sideline like 70 yards and got that touchdown.” Watford said he remembers exactly how the play transpired. “I was running down field and adjusting to make a block, pushing my guy out of bounds,” Watford said. “The pivotal block came from [tight end] Brian Barlow. He made that touchdown happen.” Although Virginia Tech kicked another field goal with 19 seconds left in the second quarter, its lead was trimmed and the Dukes had reason to believe. After all, in the last two meetings between JMU and Virginia Tech – in 1999 and in 2003 – the Hokies combined to outscore the Dukes 90-0. “We could hang,” Matthews said. “It was a tremendous run by Jamal and he made about three or four of their guys miss, and it really was a once-in-a-lifetime play, a tremendous football play by him. “So at the half we were down [13]-7, but our kids after that play thought they could win. There was confidence we gained as a team, and I told the coaches at the half after I talked to the kids that the kids’ eyes didn’t lie. As a parent or a coach, the kids’ eyes never lie. When I spoke to the kids at the half after Jamal made that great run, I told them we could win and all of them thought we could.” In the last 30 minutes, JMU went to an offensive scheme it hadn’t shown much before, featuring quarterback Drew Dudzik operating the pistol offense with Sullivan lined up behind him in the backfield. The Dukes’ defense did its best to keep Taylor and company from finding the end zone. Taylor, who still plays in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, was the ACC Player of the Year that season. But he was limited to a 10-of-16 passing performance for 124 yards to go along with 86 rushing yards that day against the Dukes, and JMU safety Jonathan Williams had intercepted a pass thrown by Taylor, too. Virginia Tech running backs Ryan Williams and David Wilson were held without a score.

James Madison defenders tackle Virginia Tech running back Darren Evans during the Dukes' 21-16 win over the Hokies on Sept. 11, 2010 in Blacksburg. (Roanoke Times)

The Hokies managed only a field goal on offense after halftime. “Tyrod [Taylor] being a 757 guy and David Wilson being from the 434, they were Virginia guys,” Bryant, a native of Maryland who eventually had crossover with Taylor while with the Baltimore Ravens, said. “And everyone on our team had played against them growing up from little league until that day in college, so we knew they were great players. “But even me being a teammate of Tyrod in Baltimore, we talked day in and day out about that part of it. And he was like, ‘We knew it was going to be a good game. It wasn’t going to be a cakewalk,’ so I think there was a mutual respect for everybody since everyone knew each other growing up.” As Bryant pointed out, the game largely featured players who grew up on the gridiron with each other, so it wasn’t like JMU felt intimated going into Lane Stadium to face a team of players they had only watched on TV or read stories about. “We knew these guys personally,” Robertson said. “We grew up with a couple of them and we knew what they were capable of.” Dudzik completed just five throws, but one resulted in Sullivan’s score. What put Virginia Tech’s defense in trouble was Dudzik’s ability to run the option. The Dukes’ signal-caller kept the ball on option plays and scored touchdowns from seven yards out to narrow the Hokies’ edge to 16-14 with about four minutes left in third quarter and then again from 12 yards out to put JMU ahead 21-16 early in the final quarter. Virginia Tech had its best shot to retake the lead when Taylor marched his offense into JMU territory. He had a 22-yard run and threw a 16-yard pass to Williams to put the Hokies in the red zone. But two plays later, Robertson, a player Matthews said never had a bad game during his Dukes career, forced Virginia Tech running back Darren Evans to fumble and JMU recovered. Robertson tallied a game-high 13 tackles to go along with a tackle for loss and the forced fumble. “I was going to come out because I was so tired,” Robertson said. “I remember tapping my helmet and that Ronnell [Brown], Patrick Williams and Vidal [Nelson] were telling me to ‘suck it up.’ So I stayed in and then something told me – and it was a saying we used to have in high school – that just ‘one more. One more play.’ When your body gets tired, your mind doesn’t fail you, so I said focus and it was exactly what we went over in practice and I got a hat on the ball.” Sullivan helped ice the game, too, picking up a first down on JMU’s last possession to rid Virginia Tech of timeouts. Matthews said the 3-yard run Sullivan, a senior, needed to convert the first down on third down was a play called by the Dukes’ offensive line, and that it helped create a storybook ending for Sullivan. As a freshman in 2008 against Appalachian State in the postseason, Sullivan fumbled with less than a minute to play inside the 10-yard line as JMU threatened to win in its last chance. “We didn’t play with confidence early and until Jamal’s run we didn’t think we could win against Virginia Tech,” Matthews said. “Then when we went into the half, our kids thought we’d win and it didn’t mean we were going to win, but for the first time we had confidence. “I thought it was interesting coming back from the Appalachian [State] fiasco and it was my fault, not his – instead of giving him the ball, we should’ve kicked a field goal – it was a bad decision by me. But all of a sudden, Jamal had the lowest of lows and highest of highs in his career.” And it was indeed was the highest of highs for everyone in the purple-and-gold. “I just remember the relief,” Bryant said. “You’d think three years before that Appalachian State beat Michigan. I remember I was a freshman then and we were headed to play North Carolina, and we were like ‘App just beat Michigan and now we’re going to do the same thing.’ And we didn’t. We fell miserably short, but when you’re able to knock off a top opponent in the nation, the feeling was unreal and you didn’t realize what you had done until the next day.” *** The making of the upset started months earlier, according to Matthews, when him and his staff had done their summer scouting of Virginia Tech. Matthews said they noticed the Hokies weren’t great against the option, so he made a call to coaches at the University of Nevada to have them send some tape and information about the pistol option to Harrisonburg. Former Nevada coach Chris Ault is largely credited for creating the pistol offense. “We studied it, and kind of figured it out,” Matthews said. “And because [Virginia Tech] had struggled against the option, we decided since we had a good running quarterback in Drew Dudzik that we would put the pistol option in during August. Now, no one knew that we did it. We kept it really quiet and we told the kids to keep it quiet, which they did.” Bryant said he could remember how difficult it was to practice against the pistol option when his offensive teammates were installing it, and thinking that it could work against the Hokies in the days before JMU’s trip to Blacksburg. Virginia Tech had only three days to prepare for JMU since it had played Labor Day night against Boise State in a matchup of Top 10 squads at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. “We knew they weren’t going to be able to adjust to that after seeing the zone read the week before,” Bryant said. “It was just zone right and zone left, and then the pistol came at ‘em and that’s a completely different twist.” Matthews said JMU kept the pistol in its pocket until the second half because he didn’t want Beamer and the Hokies’ coaching staff to make defensive adjustments to it at halftime. And between the pistol and Virginia Tech tiring from its abbreviated week, according to Matthews, the more the game went on and JMU was still in it, the more exhausted Virginia Tech looked. “I thought it was a bad decision by their administration to agree to the game,” Matthews said. “I thought this in the summertime. But that’s because they played on Monday night against Boise State – so they got back at six o’clock in the morning in Blacksburg on Tuesday and Tuesday they didn’t do anything. They didn’t start on us preparation wise until Wednesday, so I thought they never should’ve played someone as good as us. “We were good enough to beat them. ... Nine out of 10 times they were going to beat us, but that was the 10th time and I thought late in the third quarter on the sideline – and I’ve been on a few sidelines – but I thought their kids got tired.” JMU and Virginia Tech haven’t played since, but the two sides are scheduled to do so again on Sept. 20, 2025. *** For players from the Commonwealth like Robertson, who played at Edison High School in Alexandria, the victory brought satisfaction. He said he was recruited by Virginia Tech, but never offered by them. “That day was honestly the jump start to my teammates realizing I can play a little bit,” Robertson, a redshirt freshman that year who eventually became a two-time first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association pick, said, “coaches seeing, ‘this kid can play a little bit’ and Virginia Tech realizing like, ‘Darn, maybe we did make a mistake.’” Even Watford, a 2013 fourth round pick of the Arizona Cardinals and a veteran of the NFL, said being part of JMU’s win over Virginia Tech still resonates strongly with him. “That win ranks very high because of what it meant to my teammates,” Watford said, “a lot of guys were from Virginia, wanted to play there and [were] rejected, so having fed off of that and us coming together to do whatever it took to win. And I can’t forget to thank all the fans that drove and cheered us on in the pouring rain. Getting one of the biggest wins in JMU history is very special to me.” And for the Dukes’ program, it altered its perspective in the state, those involved in the victory said. Matthews said he cherishes guiding JMU through the 2004 playoffs and it’s special because of the way the Dukes did it. The ’04 squad won on the road at Lehigh, at Furman and at William & Mary in the postseason before knocking off Montana in Chattanooga, Tenn., for the title.

James Madison players celebrate after the Dukes' win over Virginia Tech on Sept. 11, 2010 in Blacksburg.

But as far as singular wins, beating Virginia Tech was the most important win of his career, he said, because of what it meant throughout the state. “They were nationally ranked. That was unbelievable that we did that,” Matthews said. “And as much as I loved winning the national championship, I don’t know if you could really compare the two. It’s such a huge win. “When we scheduled the game, I was mad at [former JMU president] Dr. [Lin] Rose. Dr. Rose did it because [JMU] was raising money for the stadium. I didn’t want to go play ‘em, because Virginia Tech was so good.” Bryant said he believes the win marked the first time that people in Virginia cared about how JMU played from week to week. “It was the start of saying that, ‘JMU is one of the top schools in Virginia,’” Bryant said. “The notoriety we got was huge and even when Mickey’s tenure ended, Everett [Withers] came in and continued to build that big-school feel. … But people wanted to know, ‘Who are these kids up in Harrisonburg?’ In recruiting, it helped tremendously, because if you’re a kid in Virginia who wasn’t getting that Virginia or Virginia Tech offer, well, JMU beat Virginia Tech and between UVa and JMU, JMU did something UVa hadn’t done.”