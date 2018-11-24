HARRISONBURG – One more touchdown was all James Madison needed.

So when third-year Dukes coach Mike Houston and his staff had their chance to take out Delaware with a methodical march, they did.

“Their outside linebackers were playing closer to the line of scrimmage,” Houston said. “I thought [Delaware safety Nasir] Adderly was doing a pretty good job of getting down in the box in the run game.

“… Their commitment to stop the run opened up some things.”

Using adjustments made at halftime, JMU paraded across the field on a 75-yard, third-quarter scoring drive – capped with an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben DiNucci to wide receiver Jake Brown – to go-ahead by double digits and separate from Delaware in a 20-6 victory during the opening round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Dukes (9-3) advance to face No. 8-seed Colgate in Hamilton, N.Y., in the second round of the tournament next week while the Blue Hens’ (7-5) season is over.

Houston said JMU incorporated more elements of its passing offense on the game-defining series since Delaware was devoted to pack the line of scrimmage and slow the Dukes’ rushing attack.

“We controlled the line of scrimmage pretty good and really negated the long runs,” Delaware coach Danny Rocco said afterward of his defense’s performance even though the Blue Hens didn’t defend the pass well when their season was on the line.

During the drive, DiNucci completed seven throws to four different pass catchers for 57 yards to move the offense. The touchdown pass was followed with a successful 2-point conversion on a throw from DiNucci to tight end Dylan Stapleton.

“They gave us the hitches all night long,” Houston said. “But we were able to get the bubble thrown, a couple of play-action passes, the bootleg and a couple of those popped for bigger plays.”

“Everyone really did a great job of executing,” DiNucci said. “And Jake did a really good job on that corner [route] on that touchdown.”

And Brown’s catch in the purple-colored paint was the last touchdown the Dukes had to have because their defense suffocated Delaware from start to finish.

The Blue Hens didn’t get their first first down until 1:43 remaining in the second quarter as JMU forced them into five consecutive three-and-outs to begin the contest.

Dukes cornerback Jimmy Moreland had a team-best 10 tackles, defensive end John Daka had a game-high two sacks and cornerbacks Charles Tutt and Wayne Davis each had fourth-quarter interceptions.

Daka’s second-quarter sack of Delaware quarterback Pat Kehoe went for a safety and gave the Dukes a 5-0 advantage.

“I went up the field as fast I can,” Daka said. “I made an inside move and I was just hoping the quarterback didn’t see me. I was trying to get a strip-sack, but he did a good job of holding onto the ball and then I was hoping for a safety, so I just put a little more into the hit, so he’d fall back for the safety.

“It was a big play.”

Daka had another key stop to prevent any Blue Hens points when he sacked Kehoe in JMU territory to begin the fourth quarter to halt a possession that started after DiNucci fumbled.

“JMU did a great job staying in their rush lanes and just applying the pressure,” Kehoe said. “Then their guys on the perimeter did a great job in coverage and made it tough for our guys to get open.”

Last-try comeback attempts failed for Delaware later in the final period when Kehoe was intercepted by Tutt and Davis on separate possessions. Kehoe, who was questionable for Saturday’s game after going through concussion protocol earlier this week, finished 13-of-32 for 116 yards and was sacked five times.

The six points allowed to Delaware are the fewest the Dukes have given up in any playoff game in their history. Delaware was held to 3.2 yards per play and managed only 69 rushing yards on 25 carries.

“I’m excited we were able to shutdown their run game,” Houston said. “And I think we did a pretty good job against their passing game.”

BOX SCORE

Delaware 0 3 3 0—6

James Madison 3 9 8 0—20

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

JMU—Ratke 23 field goal, 1:48

Second Quarter

JMU—Daka safety, 10:31

JMU—Marshall 4 run (Ratke kick), 1:58

UD—Roth 48 field goal, 1:31

Third Quarter

UD—Raggo 37 field goal, 9:10

JMU—Brown 8 pass from DiNucci (D. Stapleton pass from DiNucci), 4:09

Individual Stats

RUSHING—UD: Walker 1-38, Robinson 6-29, Lee 12-27, Haverstrom 1-13, Kehoe 5-(-38). JMU: Sharp 12-42, DiNucci 13-29, Marshall 9-28, Johnson 8-2, Dean 1-(-1), Team 2-(-3), Agyei-Obese 1-(-4)

PASSING—UD: Kehoe 13-32-2-116. JMU: DiNucci 23-31-0-223.

RECEIVING—UD: Papale 3-44, Scarff 3-36, McElhenie 1-19, De Mallie 1-12, Bell 1-5, Owen 1-4, Walker 1-0, Hinton 1-(-1), Lee 1-(-3). JMU: Dean 5-64, R. Stapleton 5-43, Brown 5-43, D. Stapleton 3-13, Eldridge 2-16, Marshall 1-16, Sharp 1-15, Johnson 1-13.