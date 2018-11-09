HARRISONBURG — Greg Jones might not always score like he did Tuesday night, and that’s OK.

James Madison’s sophomore power forward earned the first start as a Duke and made 6-of-7 field goal attempts for a career-high 14 points against Eastern Mennonite. But today, at East Carolina, JMU will face a bigger and more athletic lineup. JMU coach Louis Rowe said there are games ahead when Jones’ biggest contributions won’t be putting the ball in the basket.

“There are going to be some games where it is a different style of game and he doesn’t get the same point total,” Rowe said. “It’s the other things Greg can always do, whether he is scoring or not. I thought he was gritty. His energy was good. He communicated. That’s what he can bring for us all the time.”

Jones, a product of the powerhouse John Marshall High School program in Richmond, is a bit undersized for a Division I post player. The JMU roster lists him at 6-7, 220 pounds. But on the court next to teammate Dwight Wilson, who goes 6-7, 260, Wilson appears to have an inch or two on Jones.

After Jones averaged 1.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game as a freshman, Rowe pointed out more than once in the lead up to this season the Dukes were often at their best when he was on the court.

Much of what Jones brings doesn’t show up on the stat sheet and that was evident Tuesday even while posting career numbers.

On one possession, Jones set a screen to get All-Colonial Athletic Association guard Stuckey Mosley an open jumper in the corner. On another, he blocked out an Eastern Mennonite player to keep him away from a loose ball. Later, Jones tracked down a loose ball himself and saved it before falling out of bounds.

“This was a Greg type of game,” Rowe said. “Really gritty with smaller guys mixing it up. That’s right in his wheelhouse and I thought he took advantage of it. He ate offensively, but no matter what style of game it is offensively, there are intangibles he can do for us.”

Against ECU, Jones and the rest of the Dukes big men will face the challenge of a more athletic frontline than they saw in the opener. Chesapeake native Justin Whatley, a 6-8 sophomore, scored 10 points in an opening win against Delaware State, while 6-7 Virginia Tech transfer Seth Leday had 12 points and eight rebounds.

But as small-ball lineups with four guards or “stretch-four” power forwards become prevalent in college basketball, Jones has an opportunity to do big things for the Dukes.

“I do stuff other than scoring,” Jones said. “But I set a standard and I have to keep on working toward that standard.”