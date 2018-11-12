HARRISONBURG — Cardon Johnson’s swift steps right to evade a defender on his dash into the end zone was reminiscent of the past.

The James Madison sixth-year senior running back rushing on twice-repaired Achilles had a 14-yard touchdown carry to help the Dukes beat Rhode Island on senior day.

“It felt good,” Johnson said before, as he always does, humbly praising his offensive line for the work they did to create the necessary space.

Johnson had a game-best 71 rushing yards in addition to the score, which served as the 24th rushing touchdown and the 27th total touchdown of his career. He sits 10th in JMU history for rushing scores and ninth for total touchdowns.

The performance wasn’t the 265-yard showing highlighted with touchdown sprints of 85 yards and 80 yards like Johnson had in an FBS win at East Carolina last year, but it was the apex of a solid day for the 11-man senior class.

“Your football team is remembered by the seniors,” third-year JMU coach Mike Houston said. “This will go down as Trai [Sharp], Cardon and Jimmy [Moreland] and that group’s team, so it’s really meaningful for them to have a day where not only we get the win, but they all contribute.”

Sharp, Johnson’s backfield mate, had 62 yards on 13 carries and a catch for seven yards.

Moreland tallied an interception — No. 18 of his Dukes career to extend his all-time school record — that halted Rhode Island’s late first-half attempt to cut into JMU’s lead. The fifth-year cornerback returned it 45 yards and setup senior kicker Tyler Gray with a 25-yard field goal as the half came to a close.

Gray made two field goals in the final 1:08 of the first 30 minutes.

Others like defensive end Darrious Carter, who had three tackles and 1.5 sacks, and wide receiver David Eldridge, who had two catches, were involved as well. Even holder and reserve quarterback Hunter Etheridge made his mark, too.

“We had a fourth-and-short and we get out there to kick the field goal,” Houston said, “and he changed the cadence up, drew ‘em offside and got us a first down. That was a big play in the ball game.”

The Rhode Island penalty instigated by Etheridge turned a field-goal opportunity into a touchdown when quarterback Ben DiNucci connected with wide receiver Riley Stapleton for a score just four plays later to give JMU a 21-7 advantage early in the second quarter.

“It’s crazy, I never thought this day would come,” Sharp said. “It’s been great to see our football program grow and this university get the exposure it has now. It was great and I definitely enjoyed this game.”

Houston said he had his upperclassmen speak to the rest of the roster Friday night to express the importance of their careers, the program and the need to win Saturday’s contest.

“It was a real emotional moment for me,” Johnson said of the Friday night talk with his teammates. “And I feel like for all the rest of the seniors we played a huge role to get to this point, so it was real special.”

Over the past four seasons, JMU’s 2018 senior class is 44-8 with three CAA titles and back-to-back appearances in the FCS title game.