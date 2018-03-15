HARRISONBURG – James Madison running back Cardon Johnson has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, the school announced Thursday.

Johnson suffered season-ending Achilles injuries in each of the past two years. The Newport News native was hurt this past fall in the Dukes’ September win over Norfolk State.

He has received a medical hardship waiver to play this season.

“It’s great to have confirmation and for him to have the opportunity to play his sixth year,” JMU coach Mike Houston said in a statement. “We hope he can make a full recovery and be back on the field soon representing James Madison University.”

Johnson, who rushed for 265 yards and two touchdowns in JMU’s 2017 season-opening win over East Carolina, can officially rejoin a position group which features three seniors – Johnson, Marcus Marshall and Trai Sharp – that have all started games in their careers.

The Daily News-Record initially reported the school’s pursuit of a sixth season for Johnson in December.