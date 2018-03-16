HARRISONBURG — When at full strength, running back Cardon Johnson can carry an offense.

His 265-yard, two-touchdown performance in James Madison’s 2017 season-opening win at FBS East Carolina proved that.

On Thursday, JMU announced the NCAA granted Johnson a sixth year of eligibility with a medical-hardship waiver that enables him to play again this fall for the Dukes.

In each of the last two seasons, Johnson has suffered season-ending Achilles injuries. This past fall, he was hurt in JMU’s September win over Norfolk State.

“The biggest thing that I want for him is to have a healthy year of eligibility and to be able to go out the way he wants to go out,” JMU coach Mike Houston said after the team’s second spring practice. “Now if that happens, that’s going to be good for us, too, because he’s a good player now. There aren’t many Cardon Johnsons out there.

“He is definitely a game-changer, so if he’s healthy and able to do the things that he has always done, it’s going to be good.”

Recruited initially by former coach Mickey Matthews’ staff, the Warwick High School product has racked up 2,088 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns in 25 games. He averages 6.7 yards per carry for his career.

Johnson wasn’t made available to speak with reporters on Thursday, but Houston said Johnson’s rehab is going well.

“He has been tracking to be ready to go,” Houston said. “His recovery has been outstanding. It’s been much better than the previous recovery so they feel like he’ll be very healthy and make it through the year. They don’t anticipate any issues with the repair, so we’re really excited, and I’m ready to see him back out there in pads.

“I told him Tuesday, ‘I really think a lot of you and I like you a lot Cardon, but I like it better when you’re in pads.’”

Johnson officially rejoins a position group that will feature three seniors — Johnson, Marcus Marshall and Trai Sharp — that have all started games in their careers. Sophomore Percy Agyei-Obese will also play.

Marshall and Sharp split the majority of carries this past fall. Marshall led the team with 11 rushing touchdowns and 850 rushing yards. Sharp carried for 759 yards and four scores.

“The thing is, in today’s game, you can’t just sit there with just one back. Not the way we play on offense,” Houston said. “It’s good to have experienced guys where you can sit there and operate at a high level and not just have to lay on one guy the whole night. I just think it’s a luxury and a strength of our team.”