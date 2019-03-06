HARRISONBURG — When James Madison’s women’s basketball team returns to the Convocation Center floor Thursday to take on Drexel, the Dukes will have an opportunity to extend their home court winning streak to 26 games and clinch an outright regular season Colonial Athletic Association title.

But if you are a fan of JMU, you probably already knew that.

The Dukes (23-4, 15-1 CAA) are quick to give at least a piece of the credit for their remarkable success at home to the fan base. JMU easily leads the conference in attendance, averaging 1,860 per game and drawing more than 3,000 for key CAA contests.

“We travel so many games, and so many places you go you might see a decent fan base here or there,” JMU junior Lexie Barrier said. “But honestly, you don’t get it very often. For us to be able to come in pretty much every game knowing we are going to have that atmosphere, I think it gives us a little extra boost.”

A combination of prolonged success — the Dukes are the fourth-winningest women’s program in the nation — and JMU sports, whatever is in season, being the biggest game in town, has contributed to the Convocation Center becoming the kind of home-court advantage often reserved for only the very best.

Some other CAA programs, particularly those located in major metros and pro sports markets, may be lucky to draw more than a few hundred fans on a weeknight. Some larger schools may bring in a few thousand looking for affordable, family friendly entertainment, but know next to nothing about the teams they are watching.

That’s not the case at JMU, where the fans who show up on game day clearly understand what’s at stake for their Dukes. When Elon, which knocked JMU out of the CAA Tournament the past two seasons, visited, JMU fans stayed until the end of a 52-point blowout, basking in some sweet revenge.

“We take pride in our home,” senior point guard Logan Reynolds said. “We want to give them a show and allow them to feel what it’s like to have a winning streak. We want to do it for them. We want to do it for our teammates and fans and family. That’s what it means for us to protect it.”

It was a similar atmosphere when UNC Wilmington, the only team to knock off JMU in conference play, came to town Feb. 17. A crowd of 2,453 helped lift the Dukes to a 58-51 victory.

“We are lucky to play in front of fans who are engaged and into our games,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “The people here know what’s going on, know what’s at stake when we play, and that’s not always the case in women’s basketball.”

The JMU players notice the difference, which includes a full pep band and cheer squad for home games. And while standout players at places like Northeastern are relatively anonymous in their cities, the Dukes’ success has made them close to local celebrities.

“Everywhere you go, you can’t really go anywhere without somebody sort of recognizing that you play basketball and they will say something,” Barrier said.

If the Dukes continue to win, the recognition and appreciation will continue to grow.