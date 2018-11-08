HARRISONBURG — In many ways, James Madison’s 50-37 victory against George Washington as everything a coach could want from a season opener.

A win versus quality opponent? For sure. Glimpses of just how good the Dukes can be? Yep. Some issues to address at the next practice? Those too.

JMU dominated the Colonials, an NCAA Tournament team last season, at times, stretching the lead to double-digits on multiple occasions. But careless play at other moments, combined with a feisty effort from GW’s senior point guard Mei-Lyn Bautista kept the Dukes from truly putting the game away until the final minutes.

“No one is paying for a ticket to watch us come miss shots,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan joked as he entered his post game press conference. “But that’s almost exactly what I thought the game would be. I knew it was going to be a grind-type of game. It was a little less scoring than I thought it would be, but I was really, really impressed with how we persevered and stayed focused on the defensive end.

Preseason Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year Kamiah Smalls led JMU with 14 points and seven rebounds while Kayla Cooper-Williams grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to go along with four points. Senior point guard Logan Reynolds finished with just one basket, but five assists, four blocks and three steals.

Bautista finished with 10 points, four assists and five steals for the Colonials.

“I think any coach loves when they have a senior point guard,” GW coach Jennifer Rizzotti said. “I’m sure Sean appreciates Logan as much as I appreciate Mei and all the little things they do to help their teams win.”

If one were inclined to wager on how the season might start for the Dukes, an assist from Reynolds to Smalls would have been the safest bet. So no surprise when JMU’s senior point guard fired a chest pass from 40-feet away to hit a streaking Smalls for a layup to get Madison on the scoreboard.

It was part of a 10-0 run to open the game for the Dukes, and when Reynolds and Smalls connected again on a buzzer-beating lob toward the rim, JMU claimed a 16-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

But despite extending the lead to double digits twice in the first half, the Colonials were able to keep JMU from running away with it early. GW scored seven straight points in the second quarter and trailed 24-17 at the half. Even after the Dukes built a 14-point lead early in the second half, Bautista started making plays on both end of the court to get the Colonials back in it.

“That’s what she doesn’t for them” O’Regan said of Bautista. “It was fun to watch. She drove me crazy though. We talked about her quite a bit. But watching her and watching Logan do her thing, I told (Reynolds) she can dominate a game without scoring.”

Bautista scored eight straight point for George Washington, including a pair of free throws that got the Colonials back within six heading into the fourth quarter.

JMU’s other all-conference guard, Lexie Barrier struggled with her shooting much of the night, going 4-for-16 from the field. But the junior managed to come up with her buckets whenever GW climbed back into it.

“It’s always rough coming out and missing bunch of shots in a row,” Barrier, who finished with 12 points said. “But my main focus was really just on continuing to shoot when I was open because I wanted to contribute in whatever way I could to win.”

JAMES MADISON 50, GEORGE WASHINGTON 37JAMES MADISON 50 (1-0)

Smalls 6-12 0-0 14, Barrier 4-16 2-2 12, Koshuta 3-8 2-2 9, Cooper-Williams 2-3 0-2 4, Reynolds 1-2 0-0 2, Harris 0-4 0-0 0, Green 1-2 0-1 2, Young 2-4 0-0 3, Merritt 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 20-52 5-8 50.

GEORGE WASHINGTON 37 (0-1)Mahoney 1-8 0-0 3, Latimer 2-9 1-2 5, Overcash 0-1 0-0 0, Bautista 3-8 3-6 10, Luma 3-11 5-9 11, Savino 0-1 0-0 0, Levy 0-2 0-0 0, Gumbs 0-1 0-2 0, Loder 1-6, 0-0 3, Mokwuah 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 12-51 10-21 37.

Halftime—James Madison 24-17. 3-Point Goals—James Madison 5-19 (Smalls 2-5, Barrier 2-7, Koshutab 1-3, Harris 0-2, Green 0-1, Young 0-1), George Washington 3-18 (Mahoney 1-8, Bautista 1-4, Loder 1-4, Levy 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—James Madison 39 (Cooper-Williams 13), George Washington 36 (Luma 5, Mahoney 5). Assists—James Madison 15 (Reynolds 5, Smalls 5), George Washington 7 (Bautista 4). Total Fouls—James Madison 16, George Washington 11. A—1,898 (6,426).